Nov. 16, 2022 / 12:11 PM

Billy Ray Cyrus engaged to singer Firerose

By Annie Martin
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, confirmed his engagement to Firerose, 34, following his split from Tish Cyrus. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a572eef6a18403a7b60378e742db29d0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to be married.

The singer's rep, Scott Adkins, confirmed Wednesday to E! News that Cyrus, 61, is engaged to Australian-born singer Firerose, 34.

Cyrus also shared the news with People, calling Firerose his "soulmate." The couple first met 12 years ago on the set of the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, which starred Cyrus' daughter Miley Cyrus.

"Our friendship was so solid over the years," Firerose said.

"We began sharing music, and it just evolved," Cyrus added.

Cyrus and Firerose released their first song together, "New Day," in July 2021.

"Billy confided in me a lot of of what was going on in his life," Firerose said. "I was just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him."

News of the engagement follows Cyrus' split from his wife Tish Cyrus, who filed for divorce in April after more than 28 years of marriage. In court documents, Tish Cyrus said she and Cyrus had not lived together for more than two years.

Cyrus has three children, Miley Cyrus, 29, Braison Cyrus, 28, and Noah Cyrus, 22, with Tish Cyrus, and a son, Christopher, 30, with Kristin Luckey. He is also dad to Brandi Cyrus, 35, and Trace Cyrus, 33, Tish Cyrus' children from her previous marriage.

