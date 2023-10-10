Trending
Oct. 10, 2023 / 1:59 PM

'Candy Cane Lane' photos introduce Eddie Murphy holiday comedy

By Annie Martin
"Candy Cane Lane," a new Christmas movie starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, is coming to Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
1 of 6 | "Candy Cane Lane," a new Christmas movie starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, is coming to Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Candy Cane Lane.

Prime Video shared a poster and first-look photos for the holiday comedy Tuesday featuring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Candy Cane Lane follows Chris (Murphy), a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest. In the hopes of winning, Chris makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell), who casts a magic spell that wreaks havoc on the whole town.

"At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper's spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone," an official synopsis reads.

Thaddeus J. Mixon, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes also star.

Candy Cane Lane is written by Kelly Younger and directed by Reginald Hudlin. The film marks Murphy's first holiday movie.

Amazon announced the project in September.

Candy Cane Lane premieres Dec. 1 on Prime Video.

