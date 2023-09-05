1 of 5 | Eddie Murphy will star in his first Christmas movie, "Candy Cane Lane." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Candy Cane Lane, a new holiday film starring Eddie Murphy, is coming to Prime Video. Amazon announced a release date, Dec. 1, for the film in a press release Tuesday. Advertisement

Candy Cane Lane marks Murphy's first Christmas movie. The cast also includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, D.C. Young Fly and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

Murphy plays Chris, a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest.

"After Chris inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper's spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone," an official synopsis reads.

Eddie Murphy in a Christmas movie? That's the reason for the season ! #CandyCaneLaneMovie premieres December 1st on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/YDMCMWAgl0— Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) September 5, 2023

The film is written by Kelly Younger, who was inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, Calif., and is directed by Reginald Hudlin.

"I can't wait for the world to see Candy Cane Lane. I've wanted to make a Christmas movie my whole life, but I wanted to do something fresh and surprising. Eddie Murphy and the hilarious cast really bring the funny, it's super Christmas-y, and it will hit you right in the feels," Hudlin said.

Murphy's film Coming 2 America was released on Prime Video in 2021.