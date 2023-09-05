Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 5, 2023 / 10:37 AM

'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' teaser shows Ginger plan break-in

By Annie Martin
Thandiwe Newton voices Ginger in the "Chicken Run" sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Thandiwe Newton voices Ginger in the "Chicken Run" sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the stop-motion animated film Tuesday.

Advertisement

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is a sequel to the 2000 film Chicken Run, which featured the voices of Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson as chickens Ginger and Rocky. Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi voice Ginger and Rocky in the new movie, with Bella Ramsey as the pair's daughter Molly.

The new teaser shows Ginger (Newton) and crew plan and execute a daring break-in at a chicken farm.

The voice cast also includes Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, David Bradley, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davies and Nick Mohammed.

"For Ginger and the flock, all is at stake when the dangers of the human world come home to roost; they'll stop at nothing even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk to save chicken-kind. This time, they're breaking in!" an official description reads.

Advertisement

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is written by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O'Farrell and Rachel Tunnard and directed by Sam Fell.

The film will have its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October and start streaming Dec. 15 on Netflix.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hails from Aardman Animations, the studio behind Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Aristotle and Dante' a poignant tale of LGBTQ friendship
Movies // 4 hours ago
Movie review: 'Aristotle and Dante' a poignant tale of LGBTQ friendship
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe," in theaters Friday, is an effectively emotional story of two friends discovering their respective sexualities.
'Equalizer 3' tops North American box office with $34.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Equalizer 3' tops North American box office with $34.5M
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- "Equalizer 3" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $34.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'American Fiction' first look photos of Jeffrey Wright, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown
Movies // 3 days ago
'American Fiction' first look photos of Jeffrey Wright, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Orion Pictures released the first photos from the set of "American Fiction," a comedy/drama about a Black novelist struggling with his identity written and directed by Cord Jefferson.
Venice Film Festival: Adam Driver's 'Ferrari' gets standing ovation
Movies // 4 days ago
Venice Film Festival: Adam Driver's 'Ferrari' gets standing ovation
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Ferrari," which kicked off the 80th Venice Film Festival, received an over six-minute-long standing ovation.
Emerald Fennell, Ethan Hawke films premiere at Telluride
Movies // 5 days ago
Emerald Fennell, Ethan Hawke films premiere at Telluride
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Telluride Film Festival announced its program Wednesday for the festival running Thursday through Monday.
'Five Nights at Freddy's' introduces more victims
Movies // 5 days ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's' introduces more victims
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for "Five Nights at Freddy's" on Wednesday. The film premieres Oct. 27 on Peacock.
'Saltburn' teaser: Jacob Elordi invites Barry Keoghan into his world
Movies // 5 days ago
'Saltburn' teaser: Jacob Elordi invites Barry Keoghan into his world
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Saltburn," a new film directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, opens in theaters in December.
'Ferrari' teaser: Adam Driver faces challenges on and off the racetrack
Movies // 5 days ago
'Ferrari' teaser: Adam Driver faces challenges on and off the racetrack
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Ferrari," a new film starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz as Enzo and Laura Ferrari, opens in theaters in December.
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' photo: Brandy, Heather Graham star in holiday film
Movies // 5 days ago
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' photo: Brandy, Heather Graham star in holiday film
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Best. Christmas. Ever!," a new holiday film starring Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham, is coming to Netflix.
Gareth Edwards cast real nuclear physicists in 'The Creator'
Movies // 6 days ago
Gareth Edwards cast real nuclear physicists in 'The Creator'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Gareth Edwards spoke about his upcoming film, "The Creator," at an event in Los Angeles. He explained his use of real locations, and the staff working at those locations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jason Segal: 'Winning Time' Episode 5 'was almost sweet relief'
Jason Segal: 'Winning Time' Episode 5 'was almost sweet relief'
Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell dies at 56
Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell dies at 56
TV review: 'Daryl Dixon' returns to 'Walking Dead' doldrums
TV review: 'Daryl Dixon' returns to 'Walking Dead' doldrums
Lea Michele wraps up 'role of a lifetime' in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Lea Michele wraps up 'role of a lifetime' in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Metallica concert canceled after singer James Hetfield tests positive for COVID
Metallica concert canceled after singer James Hetfield tests positive for COVID
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement