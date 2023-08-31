Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 31, 2023 / 1:41 PM

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' trailer teases new adventures in Season 4

By Annie Martin

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is teasing Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the new season Thursday.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated series set in the Star Trek universe. The series follows the low-ranking crew members of the U.S.S. Cerritos.

Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman have voice roles.

The trailer shows the Cerritos crew take adventure to "a whole new level."

In Season 4, "an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves -- all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way," according to an official synopsis.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is created by Mike McMahan, who also executive produces with Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz.

Season 4 will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 7 on Paramount+.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Bodies' teaser brings Si Spencer graphic novel to life
TV // 4 hours ago
'Bodies' teaser brings Si Spencer graphic novel to life
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Bodies," a new crime thriller starring Shira Haas, Steven Graham and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, is coming to Netflix.
'Golden Bachelor' introduces 22 women seeking love with Gerry Turner
TV // 5 hours ago
'Golden Bachelor' introduces 22 women seeking love with Gerry Turner
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "The Golden Bachelor" will see Gerry Turner date 22 contestants whose ages range from 60 to 75.
No Season 4 for 'The Great' on Hulu
TV // 6 hours ago
No Season 4 for 'The Great' on Hulu
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "The Great," a period comedy starring Elle Fanning as Russian Empress Catherine the Great, has been canceled after three seasons on Hulu.
Netflix orders Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
TV // 7 hours ago
Netflix orders Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its legal drama, "The Lincoln Lawyer," for a 10-episode, third season.
Season 2 of 'Our Flag Means Death' to premiere Oct. 5
TV // 8 hours ago
Season 2 of 'Our Flag Means Death' to premiere Oct. 5
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Taika Waititi's 18th-century pirate comedy, "Our Flag Means Death," is set to premiere on Max Oct. 5.
Aisling Bea, Yasmin Finney join 'Drag Race UK' Season 5 as guest judges
TV // 1 day ago
Aisling Bea, Yasmin Finney join 'Drag Race UK' Season 5 as guest judges
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Aisling Bea, Alexandra Burke, Cush Jumbo, Yasmin Finney and other stars will appear as guest judges in "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" Season 5.
'BMF' Season 3 coming to Starz in March 2024
TV // 1 day ago
'BMF' Season 3 coming to Starz in March 2024
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "BMF," a crime drama starring Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da'Vinchi, will return for a third season on Starz.
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
TV // 1 day ago
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper" actress Yasmin Finney will play Rose Noble, the daughter of Donna Noble and Shaun Temple, on "Doctor Who."
'One Piece' crew searches for mythic treasure in final trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'One Piece' crew searches for mythic treasure in final trailer
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "One Piece," a new series based on the Eiichiro Oda manga, is coming to Netflix on Thursday.
Bob Barker 'Match Game' marathon airs Saturday
TV // 2 days ago
Bob Barker 'Match Game' marathon airs Saturday
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Game Show Network announced Tuesday a Bob Barker "Match Game" marathon will air Saturday, following CBS announcing Thursday's "The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
Benji Madden marks Cameron Diaz's 51st birthday: 'I am one lucky man'
Benji Madden marks Cameron Diaz's 51st birthday: 'I am one lucky man'
'The Matthew Shepard Story' documentary coming to ID
'The Matthew Shepard Story' documentary coming to ID
Famous birthdays for Aug. 31: Chris Tucker, Debbie Gibson
Famous birthdays for Aug. 31: Chris Tucker, Debbie Gibson
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement