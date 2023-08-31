Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 31, 2023 / 12:54 PM

Doja Cat, Anitta, TXT join MTV VMAs performers lineup

By Annie Martin
Doja Cat will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
1 of 5 | Doja Cat will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Doja Cat, Anitta and K-pop group TXT have joined the lineup of performers for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Thursday that Doja Cat, Anitta, TXT, Lil Wayne and Kelsea Ballerini will take the stage at this year's VMAs.

Advertisement

Doja Cat will perform ahead of the release of her fourth studio album, Scarlet. The singer and rapper is nominated for five awards, including Artist of the Year.

Anitta will perform with TXT, aka Tomorrow X Together, in the K-pop group's VMAs stage debut. TXT will debut a new single.

Lil Wayne will give the first live performance of his new song "Kat Food," slated for release Friday.

MTV previously announced Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and K-pop group Stray Kids as performers.

In addition, Shakira will perform and receive the Video Vanguard Award.

This year's VMAs will take place Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Taylor Swift leads the nominees with eight nominations, followed by SZA with six and Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith with five each.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kylie Minogue releases 'Tension' single ahead of new album
Music // 4 minutes ago
Kylie Minogue releases 'Tension' single ahead of new album
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue released "Tension," the title track from her forthcoming album of the same name.
Taylor Swift concert film to bring 'Eras' tour to theaters
Music // 4 hours ago
Taylor Swift concert film to bring 'Eras' tour to theaters
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour," a new film documenting Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, is coming to theaters in October.
NCT U shares 'Baggy Jeans' performance video
Music // 1 day ago
NCT U shares 'Baggy Jeans' performance video
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT U released a choreography video for "Baggy Jeans," a song from NCT's album "Golden Age."
Stray Kids endure in 'Social Path' music video featuring LiSA
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids endure in 'Social Path' music video featuring LiSA
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a single and music video for "Social Path" featuring LiSA, a song from its new Japanese EP.
Zach Bryan announces 'Quittin Time' tour for 2024
Music // 2 days ago
Zach Bryan announces 'Quittin Time' tour for 2024
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan will perform across North America on his "Quittin Time" tour in 2024.
SHINee's Key works hard in 'Good & Great' teaser
Music // 2 days ago
SHINee's Key works hard in 'Good & Great' teaser
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Key released a teaser for his forthcoming solo EP, "Good & Great."
Elton John returns home after hospitalization for fall
Music // 3 days ago
Elton John returns home after hospitalization for fall
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Elton John was discharged from the hospital after being treated for a fall that happened at his home in the South of France.
Shakira to perform, receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Music // 3 days ago
Shakira to perform, receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Shakira will perform and receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.
Florence Welch says she recently underwent surgery: 'It saved my life'
Music // 3 days ago
Florence Welch says she recently underwent surgery: 'It saved my life'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Florence Welch, lead singer of Florence + the Machine, has apologized for having to cancel her last few shows, explaining she recently underwent surgery.
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Music // 5 days ago
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott's "Utopia" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
Benji Madden marks Cameron Diaz's 51st birthday: 'I am one lucky man'
Benji Madden marks Cameron Diaz's 51st birthday: 'I am one lucky man'
'Ordinary Angels' trailer shows Hilary Swank help family in need
'Ordinary Angels' trailer shows Hilary Swank help family in need
Famous birthdays for Aug. 31: Chris Tucker, Debbie Gibson
Famous birthdays for Aug. 31: Chris Tucker, Debbie Gibson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement