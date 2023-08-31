1 of 5 | Doja Cat will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Doja Cat, Anitta and K-pop group TXT have joined the lineup of performers for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. MTV announced Thursday that Doja Cat, Anitta, TXT, Lil Wayne and Kelsea Ballerini will take the stage at this year's VMAs. Advertisement

Doja Cat will perform ahead of the release of her fourth studio album, Scarlet. The singer and rapper is nominated for five awards, including Artist of the Year.

Anitta will perform with TXT, aka Tomorrow X Together, in the K-pop group's VMAs stage debut. TXT will debut a new single.

No, you are NOT dreaming: @TXT_MEMBERS ARE PERFORMING AT THE 2023 #VMAS ‼️ Watch them take the #VMAs stage for the *first-time* with @Anitta - September 12 on @MTV pic.twitter.com/5KXffRfG5N— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2023

Lil Wayne will give the first live performance of his new song "Kat Food," slated for release Friday.

HE'S BACK!! @liltunechi is hitting the #VMAs stage for the first-ever performance of his new song "Kat Food!" Advertisement Tune in for his #VMAs return on September 12 on @MTV pic.twitter.com/U2lupwqLLJ— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2023

MTV previously announced Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and K-pop group Stray Kids as performers.

In addition, Shakira will perform and receive the Video Vanguard Award.

This year's VMAs will take place Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Taylor Swift leads the nominees with eight nominations, followed by SZA with six and Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith with five each.