Music
Aug. 22, 2023 / 2:03 PM

Demi Lovato, Stray Kids to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

By Annie Martin
Demi Lovato will perform at the MTV VMAs in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Demi Lovato will perform at the MTV VMAs in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- MTV has announced a first round of performers for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The network said Tuesday that Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and K-pop group Stray Kids will take the stage at this year's VMAs.

Måneskin, an Italian rock band, reacted to the news on Twitter.

"We're sooo ready to bring some HONEY on the stage of the @vmas!! Don't miss the live performance of our new single on September 12th on @MTV," the group wrote.

Måneskin is nominated for Best Rock at the ceremony.

Stray Kids also reacted on social media.

"Mad excited to announce that we'll be performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs," the group wrote.

Stray Kids is nominated for Best K-pop, along with Aespa, Blackpink, Fifty Fifty, Seventeen and TXT.

This year's VMAs will take place Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Taylor Swift leads the pack of nominees with eight nominations, followed by SZA with six and Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith with five each.

Lovato most recently released a rock version of her song "Confident" last week.

