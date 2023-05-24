Trending
May 24, 2023 / 8:14 AM

MTV VMAs set for Sept. 12 in Newark, N.J.

By Karen Butler
Co-host Nicki Minaj receives the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Co-host Nicki Minaj receives the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is set to return to New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sept. 12.

The prize presentation will air live.

No host has been announced yet, but Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow presided over last year's event when Minaj and Taylor Swift won all of the top awards.

"We are incredibly proud to have the Prudential Center once again serve as the home for the 40th Annual MTV Video Music Awards," Jake Reynolds, the venue's president, said in a statement Tuesday.

"All eyes of the entertainment industry will be focused on Newark, New Jersey, as the brightest stars come together to perform at a marquee showcase within our world-class venue. This event allows us the opportunity to celebrate all genres of music for fans throughout the world, as we do all year round. We appreciate the ability to continue our long-standing partnership with MTV and look forward to an amazing evening."

