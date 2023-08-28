Shakira to perform, receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

1/5

Shakira will perform and receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Shakira will be honored at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. MTV confirmed Monday that Shakira, 46, will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the awards show in September. Advertisement

The Video Vanguard Award recognizes outstanding contributions and impact on music video and popular culture.

Shakira, a Columbian singer, will be the first South American artist to receive the award and the second Latina artist following Jennifer Lopez.

Previous recipients also include Rihanna, Pink, Missy Elliott and Nicki Minaj.

In addition, Shakira will perform at the VMAs, along with Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and K-pop group Stray Kids.

You know we could NEVER lie about this... @SHAKIRA IS OUR 2023 #VMA VIDEO VANGUARD RECIPIENT Don't miss out on music's most iconic night -- September 12 on @MTV pic.twitter.com/OyRTA4lpSn— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 28, 2023

"Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire and influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess," Bruce Gillmer, Paramount president of music, music talent, programming and events, said in a statement. "She's a trailblazer for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music. Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level."

Shakira is nominated for four awards at the MTV VMAs, including Artist of the Year.

The VMAs will take place Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

