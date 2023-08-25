WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/pabVuaKlnP— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2023

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The wrestling world is mourning the death of professional wrestler and former WWE champion Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt, born Windham Rotunda, died Thursday at age 36, World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed in a tribute on social media.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36," the post reads. "WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda's family, friends and fans."

Wyatt, the son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Mike Rotunda, died unexpectedly, retired wrestler and WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said. Wyatt's cause of death has not been shared.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," Triple H wrote on social media.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Mick Foley, both actors and former professional wrestlers, mourned Wyatt online.

"Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe," Johnson wrote. "Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling."

"Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today," he added, referencing late Hall of Famer Terry Funk. "My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time."

"RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terrible sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen," Foley said.

Wyatt became a WWE Champion in 2017. He performed as different characters during his career, including as the leader of the Wyatt Family and the horror-themed alter ego The Fiend.

