Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 25, 2023 / 8:58 AM

Wrestling world mourns death of Bray Wyatt

By Annie Martin

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The wrestling world is mourning the death of professional wrestler and former WWE champion Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt, born Windham Rotunda, died Thursday at age 36, World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed in a tribute on social media.

Advertisement

"WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36," the post reads. "WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda's family, friends and fans."

Wyatt, the son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Mike Rotunda, died unexpectedly, retired wrestler and WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said. Wyatt's cause of death has not been shared.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," Triple H wrote on social media.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Mick Foley, both actors and former professional wrestlers, mourned Wyatt online.

"Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe," Johnson wrote. "Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling."

"Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today," he added, referencing late Hall of Famer Terry Funk. "My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time."

Advertisement

"RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terrible sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen," Foley said.

Wyatt became a WWE Champion in 2017. He performed as different characters during his career, including as the leader of the Wyatt Family and the horror-themed alter ego The Fiend.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Ron Cephas Jones
Ron Cephas Jones attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 8, 2018. The actor, best known for his Emmy-winning role as William on "This is Us" and for starring in "He Got Game," Across the Universe," "Luke Cage" and more, died at the age of 66 on August 19. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Filmmaker Renan Ozturk wanted to give Arctic a voice in new Nat Geo special
TV // 3 hours ago
Filmmaker Renan Ozturk wanted to give Arctic a voice in new Nat Geo special
NEW YORK, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Renan Ozturk told UPI his new National Geographic documentary special, "Explorer: Lost in the Arctic," is meant to show how this part of the world is equal parts beautiful and treacherous.
Movie Review: 'Vacation Friends 2' as humorless, annoying as original
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie Review: 'Vacation Friends 2' as humorless, annoying as original
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "Vacation Friends 2," on Hulu Friday, is more of the same so if you didn't like the first one, it's no improvement.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 25: Alexander Skarsgard, Billy Ray Cyrus
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 25: Alexander Skarsgard, Billy Ray Cyrus
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Actor Alexander Skarsgard turns 47 and singer Billy Ray Cyrus turns 62, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 25.
'Dune 2' postponed to March 15
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Dune 2' postponed to March 15
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. moved "Dune: Part Two" from November to March.
'Little House on the Prairie' actor Hersha Parady dies
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'Little House on the Prairie' actor Hersha Parady dies
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Hersha Parady, who played a teacher on "Little House on the Prairie," died Wednesday at 78. She had brain cancer.
Maya Jama to host 'Love Island Games'
TV // 19 hours ago
Maya Jama to host 'Love Island Games'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday that Maya Jama will host "Love Island Games," the spinoff premiering Nov. 1
'Foe' trailer: Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan star in sci-fi thriller
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Foe' trailer: Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan star in sci-fi thriller
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Foe," a new film directed by Garth Davis and based on the Iain Reid novel, opens in theaters in October.
Paramount announces 4th annual 'Star Trek' Day
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Paramount announces 4th annual 'Star Trek' Day
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Paramount announced "Star Trek" Day 2023. Sept. 8 will include virtual events hosted by Jerry O'Connell, fan screenings of "Lower Decks" and CBS airing of "Strange New Worlds."
'Wolf Like Me' gets Season 2 premiere date, photos with Edgar Ramirez
TV // 19 hours ago
'Wolf Like Me' gets Season 2 premiere date, photos with Edgar Ramirez
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Wolf Like Me," a comedy-drama starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, will return for a second season on Peacock.
Ed Sheeran announces 'Autumn Variations' album
Music // 20 hours ago
Ed Sheeran announces 'Autumn Variations' album
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will release his seventh studio album, "Autumn Variations," in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Little House on the Prairie' actor Hersha Parady dies
'Little House on the Prairie' actor Hersha Parady dies
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Paramount announces 4th annual 'Star Trek' Day
Paramount announces 4th annual 'Star Trek' Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement