Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 24, 2023 / 12:05 PM

Prince's 'Diamonds and Pearls' to get reissue in October

By Annie Martin
1/4
Prince's album "Diamonds and Pearls" will be re-released as a super deluxe version in October. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI
Prince's album "Diamonds and Pearls" will be re-released as a super deluxe version in October. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Prince's album Diamonds and Pearls will get a new reissue in the fall.

Paisley Park, Sony Music and Warner Records announced a super deluxe version of the album Thursday that is scheduled for release Oct. 27.

Advertisement

Diamonds and Pearls is the 13th album by late singer Prince, who died at age 57 in April 2016. The album was originally released in October 1991 and features such singles as "Gett Off" and "Cream."

The super deluxe version will be released as a 7CD/12LP set that includes a newly remastered version of Diamonds and Pearls.

It also features 33 previously unheard studio tracks from the vault and 15 remixes and B-sides, including the "Get Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)" mix.

In addition, the set includes two hours of unreleased video concert performances and a 120-page book featuring unseen photos by Randee St. Nicholas, essays and more.

Paisley Park shared the previously unreleased track "Alice Through the Looking Glass" on Thursday ahead of the reissue.

Advertisement

Prince's estate previously released deluxe editions of Prince's albums 1999 and Sign O' the Times.

The unreleased songs "All a Share Together Now" and "7 (E Flat Version)" debuted on streaming services in July ahead of a four-day celebration of Prince's life and legacy in Minneapolis.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ed Sheeran announces 'Autumn Variations' album
Music // 50 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran announces 'Autumn Variations' album
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will release his seventh studio album, "Autumn Variations," in September.
NCT shares 'Golden Age' music video ahead of new album
Music // 23 hours ago
NCT shares 'Golden Age' music video ahead of new album
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT released a single and music video for the song "Golden Age" ahead of its album of the same name.
Usher wishes an ex well in 'Good Good' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Usher wishes an ex well in 'Good Good' music video
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Usher released a music video for the song "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.
Seventeen faces end of world in 'Ima' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen faces end of world in 'Ima' music video
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released the Japanese album "Always Yours" and a music video for the song "Ima - Even If the World Ends Tomorrow."
Demi Lovato, Stray Kids to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Demi Lovato, Stray Kids to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and K-pop group Stray Kids will take the stage at the MTV VMAs.
Miley Cyrus shares 'Used to Be Young' lyrics ahead of release
Music // 2 days ago
Miley Cyrus shares 'Used to Be Young' lyrics ahead of release
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus posted the lyrics to her new single "Used to Be Young" ahead of the song's release.
Lauryn Hill announces 'Miseducation' 25th anniversary tour
Music // 2 days ago
Lauryn Hill announces 'Miseducation' 25th anniversary tour
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Lauryn Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" on a new tour featuring the Fugees.
BTS member V knocks on door in 'Blue' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
BTS member V knocks on door in 'Blue' music video teaser
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop star V released a preview of his music video for "Blue," a song from his debut solo album, "Layover."
Wynonna Judd to perform her '90s hits on new tour
Music // 3 days ago
Wynonna Judd to perform her '90s hits on new tour
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Wynonna Judd announced "Back to Wy," a new tour celebrating her first two solo albums.
Lana Del Rey to launch U.S. tour in September
Music // 3 days ago
Lana Del Rey to launch U.S. tour in September
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- "Say Yes to Heaven" singer Lana Del Rey will perform across the United States on a new tour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
Famous birthdays for Aug. 24: Dave Chappelle, Anne Archer
Famous birthdays for Aug. 24: Dave Chappelle, Anne Archer
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement