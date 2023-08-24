Trending
'Artful Dodger': Thomas Brodie-Sangster series gets photos, premiere date

By Annie Martin
Thomas Brodie-Sangster stars in the new series "The Artful Dodger." Photo courtesy of Disney Australia
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ is introducing the new show The Artful Dodger.

The streaming service shared first-look photos and a premiere date for the Australian series Thursday.

The Artful Dodger is described as "an irreverent follow-up to Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist exploring the adult double life of the famous prince of thieves."

The series takes place in the "lively colony" of Port Victory in 1850s Australia and follows Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), aka the Artful Dodger, a pickpocket-turned-surgeon.

"Dodger's past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin (David Thewlis), luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat -- to Dodger's heart -- is Lady Belle (Maia Mitchell), the Governor's daughter, determined to become the colony's first female surgeon," an official synopsis reads.

The show promises "a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist."

Damon Herriman, Miranda Tapsell, Tim Minchin, Susie Porter, Kym Gyngell, Damien Garvey and Jessica De Gouw also star.

The Artful Dodger is written by James McNamara, Andrew Knight, Vivienne Walshe and Dan Knight, and directed by Corrie Chen and Gracie Otto.

The series will premiere Nov. 29 on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ via Star globally.

Brodie-Sangster is known for playing Jojen Reed on the HBO series Game of Thrones, while Mitchell portrayed Callie Adams Foster on The Fosters and Good Trouble. Thewlis played Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter movies.

