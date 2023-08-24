Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 24, 2023 / 9:27 AM

'Society of the Snow' teaser: J.A. Bayona explores Andes flight disaster

By Annie Martin

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Society of the Snow.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the survival thriller Thursday featuring Enzo Vogrincic Roldán.

Advertisement

Society of the Snow is co-written and directed by J.A. Bayona (The Orphanage, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom). The film explores the true story of the Andes flight disaster.

In October 1972, 45 people, including members of an Uruguayan rugby team, boarded Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 from Montevideo to Chile. The plane crashed into the Andes Mountains, killing several passengers immediately and leaving the rest to resort to whatever means necessary to survive in the three months before their rescue.

The teaser shows a person snapping photos of the passengers before and after the crash and a character wondering "who those pictures are for."

"What happens when the world deserts you?" the person asks. "Who were we in the mountains?"

The cast also includes Agustín Pardella, Matías Recalt, Tomas Wolf, Esteban Kukuriczka, Francisco Romero and Rafael Federman.

Society of the Snow will close the Venice Film Festival in September and is "coming soon" to Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Movies // 4 hours ago
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Bonnie Bedelia discusses her role in the new film "The Hill," in theaters Friday, and looks back on her career including "Die Hard."
'Marsh King's Daughter' Daisy Ridley tries to escape father
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Marsh King's Daughter' Daisy Ridley tries to escape father
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions released the trailer for "The Marsh King's Daughter" on Wednesday. The film opens Oct. 6 in theaters.
'Expend4bles' posters: 50 Cent, Megan Fox join cast
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Expend4bles' posters: 50 Cent, Megan Fox join cast
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a red band trailer and character posters for "Expend4bles," the fourth film in the "Expendables" franchise.
Rita Wilson releases 'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' song
Movies // 21 hours ago
Rita Wilson releases 'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' song
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Rita Wilson released the single "Oli Mazi" on Wednesday from the soundtrack to "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3."
'Flora and Son' trailer: Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt bond over guitar
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Flora and Son' trailer: Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt bond over guitar
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "Flora and Son," a musical comedy-drama directed by John Carney and starring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is coming to Apple TV+.
Sean Penn, Volodymyr Zelensky doc premieres Sept. 18 on Paramount+
Movies // 21 hours ago
Sean Penn, Volodymyr Zelensky doc premieres Sept. 18 on Paramount+
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Wednesday that "Superpower" will premiere Sept. 18. The documentary features Sean Penn chronicling Volodymir Zelensky's leadership of Ukraine in the war against Russia.
'Leo' teaser: Adam Sandler voices elderly lizard class pet
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Leo' teaser: Adam Sandler voices elderly lizard class pet
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "Leo," an animated musical comedy featuring Adam Sandler and Bill Burr, is coming to Netflix.
'Chicken Run' sequel to premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'Chicken Run' sequel to premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" will screen at the BFI London Film Festival in October.
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "Golda," in theaters Friday, captures the tension of the period in October of 1973 when Golda Meir (Helen Mirren) led Israeli forces in the Yom Kippur War.
'Napoleon' character poster highlights Vanessa Kirby's Josephine
Movies // 1 day ago
'Napoleon' character poster highlights Vanessa Kirby's Josephine
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released a character poster of Vanessa Kirby as Josephine in "Napoleon" on Tuesday. Sony is distributing the Apple TV+ film in theaters Nov. 22.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Serena Williams gives birth to second daughter
Serena Williams gives birth to second daughter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement