Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 24, 2023 / 10:41 AM

Kim Cattrall makes cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 finale

By Annie Martin
1/4
Kim Cattrall reprised Samantha Jones in the "And Just Like That..." Season 2 finale. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kim Cattrall reprised Samantha Jones in the "And Just Like That..." Season 2 finale. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Cattrall made her highly-anticipated cameo in the And Just Like That... Season 2 finale.

The actress, 67, reprised her Sex and the City character Samantha Jones in the episode, released Thursday on Max.

Advertisement

The finale saw Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) prepare for a "Last Supper" party at her apartment before her move. Samantha (Cattrall) planned to surprise Carrie at the bash after Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) informed her of the event.

The cameo showed Samantha call Carrie to let her know she wouldn't be able to travel from London to New York in time.

"My flight's three hours delayed, Carrie," Samantha said. "I won't be able to make it there in time."

Samantha then asked Carrie to put her on speaker so she could say goodbye to the "fabulous" apartment.

Advertisement

Cattrall, Parker, Davis and Nixon starred on Sex and the City, which had a six-season run on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and reprised their roles in the film Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

Cattrall did not return alongside Parker, Davis and Nixon for And Just Like That... following issues with the cast.

News broke in May that Cattrall would have a cameo in Season 2. The actress said on Today in June that filming her scene "felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini."

And Just Like That... was renewed for Season 3 this week ahead of the Season 2 finale.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Artful Dodger': Thomas Brodie-Sangster series gets photos, premiere date
TV // 59 minutes ago
'Artful Dodger': Thomas Brodie-Sangster series gets photos, premiere date
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "The Artful Dodger," an "irreverent follow-up to 'Oliver Twist'" starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
'The Morning Show' stars are 'making moves' in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Morning Show' stars are 'making moves' in Season 3 trailer
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "The Morning Show," a drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V' introduces new super college students
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V' introduces new super college students
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Prime Video released character descriptions for "The Boys" spinoff "Gen V," premiering Sept. 29.
'The Gilded Age': Carrie Coon takes on New York society in S2 teaser
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Gilded Age': Carrie Coon takes on New York society in S2 teaser
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "The Gilded Age," a period drama from "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes, will return for a second season on HBO.
'Fallout' series coming to Prime Video in 2024
TV // 1 day ago
'Fallout' series coming to Prime Video in 2024
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "Fallout," a new series based on the video game franchise, will premiere on Prime Video in 2024.
Taylor Swift's new 'Look What You Made Me Do' sets mood in 'Wilderness' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's new 'Look What You Made Me Do' sets mood in 'Wilderness' teaser
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of "Look What You Made Me Do" is featured in a teaser trailer for the Prime Video series "Wilderness."
'Elite': Netflix shares Season 7 photos featuring Anitta
TV // 1 day ago
'Elite': Netflix shares Season 7 photos featuring Anitta
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Brazilian singer Anitta will appear in Season 7 of Spanish teen drama series "Elite."
Max renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 ahead of finale
TV // 1 day ago
Max renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 ahead of finale
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Max renewed "And Just Like That..." for a third season on Tuesday. The Season 2 finale premieres Thursday.
'Frasier' revival to premiere Oct. 12
TV // 1 day ago
'Frasier' revival to premiere Oct. 12
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the premiere date for its "Frasier" revival on Tuesday, with a teaser video. "Frasier" returns Oct. 12.
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- "Ahsoka," premiering Tuesday on Disney+, fails to catch up viewers on the backstory from "Star Wars: Rebels" or move the story any further in its first two episodes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
Serena Williams gives birth to second daughter
Serena Williams gives birth to second daughter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement