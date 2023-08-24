Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 24, 2023 / 10:11 AM

'The Morning Show' stars are 'making moves' in Season 3 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Aniston plays Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jennifer Aniston plays Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing The Morning Show Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Advertisement

The Morning Show is based on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series follows the cast and crew of The Morning Show, a morning news program at the fictional UBA network.

The trailer shows the stars of The Morning Show "making moves" amid a cyber attack at UBA and the arrival of a tech giant (Jon Hamm) with an interest in the network and Aniston's Alex Levy.

In Season 3, "the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom," an official synopsis reads.

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Juliana Margulies also star.

Advertisement

Apple TV+ released a teaser in July that shows Hamm's Paul Marks offer a "lifeline" to the troubled UBA.

The Morning Show Season 3 will premiere Sept. 13.

The series was renewed for Season 4 in May.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V' introduces new super college students
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V' introduces new super college students
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Prime Video released character descriptions for "The Boys" spinoff "Gen V," premiering Sept. 29.
'The Gilded Age': Carrie Coon takes on New York society in S2 teaser
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Gilded Age': Carrie Coon takes on New York society in S2 teaser
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "The Gilded Age," a period drama from "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes, will return for a second season on HBO.
'Fallout' series coming to Prime Video in 2024
TV // 22 hours ago
'Fallout' series coming to Prime Video in 2024
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "Fallout," a new series based on the video game franchise, will premiere on Prime Video in 2024.
Taylor Swift's new 'Look What You Made Me Do' sets mood in 'Wilderness' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's new 'Look What You Made Me Do' sets mood in 'Wilderness' teaser
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of "Look What You Made Me Do" is featured in a teaser trailer for the Prime Video series "Wilderness."
'Elite': Netflix shares Season 7 photos featuring Anitta
TV // 1 day ago
'Elite': Netflix shares Season 7 photos featuring Anitta
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Brazilian singer Anitta will appear in Season 7 of Spanish teen drama series "Elite."
Max renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 ahead of finale
TV // 1 day ago
Max renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 ahead of finale
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Max renewed "And Just Like That..." for a third season on Tuesday. The Season 2 finale premieres Thursday.
'Frasier' revival to premiere Oct. 12
TV // 1 day ago
'Frasier' revival to premiere Oct. 12
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the premiere date for its "Frasier" revival on Tuesday, with a teaser video. "Frasier" returns Oct. 12.
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- "Ahsoka," premiering Tuesday on Disney+, fails to catch up viewers on the backstory from "Star Wars: Rebels" or move the story any further in its first two episodes.
'All Rise' canceled at OWN, gets trailer for final episodes
TV // 1 day ago
'All Rise' canceled at OWN, gets trailer for final episodes
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- "All Rise," a legal drama starring Simone Missick, will return for a final 10 episodes on OWN in September.
'Still Up' trailer: Insomniacs bond in Apple TV+ romantic comedy
TV // 1 day ago
'Still Up' trailer: Insomniacs bond in Apple TV+ romantic comedy
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- "Still Up," a new comedy series starring Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts, is coming to Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Serena Williams gives birth to second daughter
Serena Williams gives birth to second daughter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement