Jennifer Aniston plays Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing The Morning Show Season 3. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Advertisement

The Morning Show is based on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series follows the cast and crew of The Morning Show, a morning news program at the fictional UBA network.

The trailer shows the stars of The Morning Show "making moves" amid a cyber attack at UBA and the arrival of a tech giant (Jon Hamm) with an interest in the network and Aniston's Alex Levy.

In Season 3, "the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom," an official synopsis reads.

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Juliana Margulies also star.

Apple TV+ released a teaser in July that shows Hamm's Paul Marks offer a "lifeline" to the troubled UBA.

The Morning Show Season 3 will premiere Sept. 13.

The series was renewed for Season 4 in May.