July 27, 2023 / 11:31 AM

'The Morning Show': Jon Hamm offers a 'lifeline' in Season 3 teaser

By Annie Martin
Jon Hamm (L), pictured with Anna Osceol, will appear in "The Morning Show" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jon Hamm (L), pictured with Anna Osceol, will appear in "The Morning Show" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of The Morning Show Season 3.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the season Thursday featuring new guest star Jon Hamm.

The Morning Show is based on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series follows the cast and crew of The Morning Show, a morning news program at the fictional UBA network.

Hamm plays Paul Marks, a corporate titan who is seen offering a "lifeline" to the troubled UBA in the trailer.

Meanwhile, The Morning Show co-anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) pushes for "all the secrets" to come out after feeling betrayed.

"They didn't protect you, but I did," her co-anchor Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) responds.

In Season 3, "the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom," an official synopsis reads.

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies also star.

The Morning Show Season 3 will premiere Sept. 13 on Apple TV+.

The series was renewed for Season 4 in May.

