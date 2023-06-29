1/5

Jennifer Aniston plays Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- The Morning Show will return for a third season on Apple TV+ in September. Apple TV+ shared a premiere date, Sept. 13, and first-look photos for Season 3 on Thursday. Advertisement

The Morning Show is based on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series follows the cast and crew of The Morning Show, a fictional morning news program at UBA network.

The new photos feature series stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston as their characters, Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy. Karen Pittman and Greta Lee also return as Mia Jordan and Stella Bak.

In addition, Jon Hamm joins the cast as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA network.

A little taste of what's to come. The Morning Show is back September 13. pic.twitter.com/HWajKUr0CP— Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 29, 2023

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies also star.

Season 3 is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt as showrunner and executive producer.

Apple TV+ renewed The Morning Show for Season 4 in April.