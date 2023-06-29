Trending
June 29, 2023 / 9:19 AM

'Squid Game': Netflix adds 8 to Season 2 cast

By Annie Martin

June 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is rounding out the cast for Squid Game Season 2.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that it has added eight actors to the upcoming season of the South Korean series.

Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home), Lee Jin-uk (Sweet Home), Won Ji-an (D.P.), singer and Iz*One alum Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David (Romance Joe), Big Bang alum Choi Seung-hyun, aka T.O.P, and Roh Jae-won will have roles in Season 2.

The new cast members join returning stars Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo.

Hwang Dong-hyuk will return to direct and executive produce Season 2, which begins production later this year.

Squid Game Season 1 premiered in September 2021 and quickly became the most-watched series ever on Netflix, with more then 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days.

The show follows the contestants of a deadly game where players risk their lives for the chance to win millions.

Netflix is also developing Squid Game: The Challenge, a real-life reality competition show inspired by the series.

TXT to release 'Our Lost Summer' documentary with Disney+ Treasure's T5 find their groove in 'Move' music video Jisoo's 'Flower' music video passes 300M views on YouTube

