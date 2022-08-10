Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 10, 2022 / 11:56 AM

'The Morning Show': Jon Hamm joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series

By Annie Martin
1/5
'The Morning Show': Jon Hamm joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
Jon Hamm will appear in "The Morning Show" Season 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm is joining the cast of The Morning Show.

The 51-year-old actor will appear in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ drama series.

Advertisement

Hamm will play Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA network, pulling CEO Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) and The Morning Show co-anchors Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) into his orbit.

Apple TV+ confirmed the news.

The Morning Show is based on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series follows the cast and crew of The Morning Show, a fictional morning news program in Manhattan.

Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies also have roles.

Advertisement

Season 3 will begin production in September. Charlotte Stoudt will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the new season.

Hamm is best known for playing Don Draper on the AMC series Mad Men. He recently appeared in the Top Gun sequel film Top Gun: Maverick.

Read More

'Cobra Kai': Sean Kanan returns as Mike Barnes in Season 5 photos 'Selling the OC' trailer: The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County Bella Ramsey is 'Catherine Called Birdy' in trailer for Lena Dunham film What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Locke & Key' stars send love to fans after final season release
TV // 1 hour ago
'Locke & Key' stars send love to fans after final season release
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The "Locke & Key" cast thanked fans for their support following the release of the show's third and final season on Netflix.
'Selling the OC' trailer: The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County
TV // 1 hour ago
'Selling the OC' trailer: The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Selling the OC," a spinoff of "Selling Sunset" featuring a new group of real estate agents, is coming to Netflix in August.
'Cobra Kai': Sean Kanan returns as Mike Barnes in Season 5 photos
TV // 2 hours ago
'Cobra Kai': Sean Kanan returns as Mike Barnes in Season 5 photos
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to the "Karate Kid" films starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, will return for a fifth season on Netflix in September.
Kate McKinnon describes 'SNL' as 'love of my life' on 'Fallon'
TV // 4 hours ago
Kate McKinnon describes 'SNL' as 'love of my life' on 'Fallon'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Kate McKinnon appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about her departure from "Saturday Night Live" after 11 seasons.
'Memorial' cast, creators say healthcare hasn't reckoned with Katrina failings
TV // 8 hours ago
'Memorial' cast, creators say healthcare hasn't reckoned with Katrina failings
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Julie Ann Amery, Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones and co-creator Carlton Cuse discuss the Hurricane Katrina medical drama "Five Days at Memorial" and its relevance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eva Longoria to star in Apple TV+ series 'Land of Women'
TV // 22 hours ago
Eva Longoria to star in Apple TV+ series 'Land of Women'
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "Desperate Housewives" actress Eva Longoria will star in and executive produce "Land of Women," an Apple TV+ dramedy based on the Sandra Barneda novel.
'Mo' trailer: Mo Amer explores life as Palestinian refugee in America
TV // 23 hours ago
'Mo' trailer: Mo Amer explores life as Palestinian refugee in America
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "Mo," a comedy series created by Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef, is coming to Netflix on Aug. 24.
Kenan Thompson to host Primetime Emmy Awards in September
TV // 1 day ago
Kenan Thompson to host Primetime Emmy Awards in September
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson will host the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September.
'9-1-1': Disaster 'comes from above' in Season 6 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'9-1-1': Disaster 'comes from above' in Season 6 teaser
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "9-1-1," a first responders drama starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Oliver Stark, will return for a sixth season on Fox in September.
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
TV // 1 day ago
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paget Brewster will reprise Emily Prentiss in the "Criminal Minds" revival at Paramount+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets 'Forrest Gump' right
Movie review: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets 'Forrest Gump' right
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
Stars react to Olivia Newton-John's death: 'Your impact was incredible'
Stars react to Olivia Newton-John's death: 'Your impact was incredible'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement