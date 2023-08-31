Trending
Music
Aug. 31, 2023 / 9:27 AM

Taylor Swift concert film to bring 'Eras' tour to theaters

By Annie Martin
"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour," a new film documenting Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, is coming to theaters in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour," a new film documenting Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, is coming to theaters in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras tour to theaters with a new concert film.

The 33-year-old singer announced Thursday that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a film documenting her record-breaking Eras tour, is coming to theaters in October.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will screen at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at AMC locations in the United States and other theaters across North America.

Showtimes begin Oct. 13.

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors. In a press release, AMC said it updated its website and ticketing engines to handle demand but warned fans of potential delays, long waiting times and possible outages.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote on Instagram alongside a trailer. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

Swift kicked off her Eras tour in March and will next perform Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires.

Earlier this month, Swift added 15 new North American dates to the tour scheduled in 2024.

Taylor Swift's career: awards, No. 1 hits and red carpets

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

