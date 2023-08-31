Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 31, 2023 / 8:50 AM

Benji Madden marks Cameron Diaz's 51st birthday: 'I am one lucky man'

By Annie Martin
Cameron Diaz celebrated her 51st birthday on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Cameron Diaz celebrated her 51st birthday on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Benji Madden is celebrating his wife Cameron Diaz's 51st birthday.

The 44-year-old musician marked the occasion Wednesday by sharing a tribute to Diaz on Instagram.

Advertisement

Madden posted a photo of Diaz smiling for the camera while holding their cat. He called the actress his "best friend" and "best partner in everything" in the caption.

"I'm off line mostly these days, just working, painting, making things and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen- so today, it's a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else. You do it all," Madden wrote.

Advertisement

"So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man - I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you're feeling it," he said. "I love you -forever -always -yours -true love. Happy Birthday Cameron."

Diaz responded in the comments, writing, "There's no one else I would rather do this life with. We are so blessed.. I you with all my [heart] @benjaminmadden."

Advertisement

Madden and Diaz met through Madden's sister-in-law Nicole Richie and married at their Los Angeles home in January 2015. The couple announced the birth of their first child, daughter Raddix, in January 2020.

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," Diaz said on Instagram. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Madden said on his seventh wedding anniversary with Diaz in January 2022 that he "always dreamed of having a family like this."

"Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth," the star added. "Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life. The only challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane."

Diaz will star with Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix action comedy Back in Action, while Madden is known for his work with Good Charlotte and the Madden Brothers.

Read More

Latest Headlines

No Season 4 for 'The Great' on Hulu
TV // 48 minutes ago
No Season 4 for 'The Great' on Hulu
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "The Great," a period comedy starring Elle Fanning as Russian Empress Catherine the Great, has been canceled after three seasons on Hulu.
Netflix orders Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
TV // 1 hour ago
Netflix orders Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its legal drama, "The Lincoln Lawyer," for a 10-episode, third season.
Season 2 of 'Our Flag Means Death' to premiere Oct. 5
TV // 1 hour ago
Season 2 of 'Our Flag Means Death' to premiere Oct. 5
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Taika Waititi's 18th-century pirate comedy, "Our Flag Means Death," is set to premiere on Max Oct. 5.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 31: Chris Tucker, Debbie Gibson
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 31: Chris Tucker, Debbie Gibson
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Actor Chris Tucker turns 52 and singer Debbie Gibson turns 53, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 31.
Emerald Fennell, Ethan Hawke films premiere at Telluride
Movies // 14 hours ago
Emerald Fennell, Ethan Hawke films premiere at Telluride
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Telluride Film Festival announced its program Wednesday for the festival running Thursday through Monday.
'Five Nights at Freddy's' introduces more victims
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's' introduces more victims
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for "Five Nights at Freddy's" on Wednesday. The film premieres Oct. 27 on Peacock.
NCT U shares 'Baggy Jeans' performance video
Music // 19 hours ago
NCT U shares 'Baggy Jeans' performance video
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT U released a choreography video for "Baggy Jeans," a song from NCT's album "Golden Age."
'Saltburn' teaser: Jacob Elordi invites Barry Keoghan into his world
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Saltburn' teaser: Jacob Elordi invites Barry Keoghan into his world
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Saltburn," a new film directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, opens in theaters in December.
Aisling Bea, Yasmin Finney join 'Drag Race UK' Season 5 as guest judges
TV // 20 hours ago
Aisling Bea, Yasmin Finney join 'Drag Race UK' Season 5 as guest judges
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Aisling Bea, Alexandra Burke, Cush Jumbo, Yasmin Finney and other stars will appear as guest judges in "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" Season 5.
'BMF' Season 3 coming to Starz in March 2024
TV // 20 hours ago
'BMF' Season 3 coming to Starz in March 2024
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "BMF," a crime drama starring Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da'Vinchi, will return for a third season on Starz.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' photo: Brandy, Heather Graham star in holiday film
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' photo: Brandy, Heather Graham star in holiday film
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement