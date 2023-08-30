Trending
Fergie wishes 'funny,' 'loving' son Axl a happy 10th birthday

By Annie Martin
Fergie shared a tribute to Axl Jack, her son with Josh Duhamel, on his 10th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Fergie is celebrating her son Axl Jack's 10th birthday.

The 48-year-old singer and actress marked the occasion Tuesday by dedicating a post to Axl on Instagram.

Fergie shared a slideshow of photos of her son, which included a picture of him wearing a Batman costume and mask.

"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast. Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack," she captioned the post.

Axl is Fergie's son with her ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel. Fergie and Duhamel split in September 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Duhamel gave a shoutout to Axl during his visit to the Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday, which was featured on CBS News Minnesota. The actor led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to his son.

In 2018, Fergie and Duhamel reunited at Axl's superhero-themed fifth birthday party, where Fergie dressed up as Wonder Woman.

Duhamel discussed co-parenting with Fergie in a previous interview with E! News, saying he has maintained a "great relationship" with Fergie since their divorce.

"It's going really well," the actor said. "She's a great mother."

"All we want is the best for our son, so it's a bit of a juggling act but we're both grownups who can handle a lot," he added. "And he's happy. That's the main thing."

Duhamel has since remarried, wedding Audra Mari in September 2022.

