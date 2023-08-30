1 of 5 | Meg Ryan co-wrote, directed and stars in the romantic comedy "What Happens Later." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street is giving a glimpse of the new film What Happens Later. The studio shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Wednesday featuring Meg Ryan and David Duchovny.

Ryan also co-wrote and directed What Happens Later, her first film since directing and starring in the 2015 movie Ithaca.

What Happens Later follows Bill (Duchovny) and Willa (Ryan), two exes who reunite and reconnect after getting snowed in at a regional airport overnight.

"Indefinitely delayed, Willa, a magical thinker, and Bill, a catastrophic one, find themselves just as attracted to and annoyed by one another as they did decades earlier. But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted," an official synopsis reads.

What Happens Later opens in theaters Oct. 13.

Ryan discussed the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying the movie "evolves" the romantic comedy genre.

"Sometimes there's a question of: Will they be together? Will they not be together?" she said. "For that reason, [What Happens Later] sort of evolves the rom-com genre just a little bit. It's also about old people, and it's still romantic and sexy."

Ryan is known for such films as When Harry Met Sally..., Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail, while Duchovny played Fox Mulder on The X-Files.