Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding

Josh Duhamel (L) recalled how he was hospitalized the day of his wedding to Audra Mari. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Josh Duhamel is looking back on his pre-wedding injury. The 50-year-old actor recalled on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon how he threw out his back and was hospitalized the day of his wedding to Audra Mari, 29. Advertisement

Duhamel told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that he "barely" made it down the aisle after "a little mishap" the night before the wedding.

"The night before the wedding, we had this party, like a wedding rehearsal," the star said. "We had a party bus and we had a band and the whole thing. And I tried to do this Russian sort of gymnast routine in the back of the party bus on the way home, and I threw my back out."

"I didn't know it until the next morning when I couldn't get out of bed. Went to the hospital, got shot up, medication, perfectly fine," he added.

"I was mostly worried because I'm a bit older than she is, and so I figured if -- if I don't make it down the aisle, if I can't walk down the aisle -- Can you imagine a walker?"

Duhamel and Mari married in North Dakota in September. The couple were first linked in 2019 following Duhamel's split from his ex-wife, singer Fergie.

Duhamel and Fergie have a 9-year-old son, Axl Jack.

Duhamel will next star with Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which premieres Friday on Prime Video.

Lopez discussed her own wedding to Ben Affleck on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, saying it was Affleck's idea for them to marry in Las Vegas.

