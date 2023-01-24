Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 10:53 AM

Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding

By Annie Martin
1/5
Josh Duhamel (L) recalled how he was hospitalized the day of his wedding to Audra Mari. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Josh Duhamel (L) recalled how he was hospitalized the day of his wedding to Audra Mari. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Josh Duhamel is looking back on his pre-wedding injury.

The 50-year-old actor recalled on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon how he threw out his back and was hospitalized the day of his wedding to Audra Mari, 29.

Advertisement

Duhamel told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that he "barely" made it down the aisle after "a little mishap" the night before the wedding.

"The night before the wedding, we had this party, like a wedding rehearsal," the star said. "We had a party bus and we had a band and the whole thing. And I tried to do this Russian sort of gymnast routine in the back of the party bus on the way home, and I threw my back out."

"I didn't know it until the next morning when I couldn't get out of bed. Went to the hospital, got shot up, medication, perfectly fine," he added.

"I was mostly worried because I'm a bit older than she is, and so I figured if -- if I don't make it down the aisle, if I can't walk down the aisle -- Can you imagine a walker?"

Advertisement

Duhamel and Mari married in North Dakota in September. The couple were first linked in 2019 following Duhamel's split from his ex-wife, singer Fergie.

Duhamel and Fergie have a 9-year-old son, Axl Jack.

Duhamel will next star with Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which premieres Friday on Prime Video.

Lopez discussed her own wedding to Ben Affleck on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, saying it was Affleck's idea for them to marry in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Coolidge attend 'Shotgun Wedding' premiere in LA

Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere "Shotgun Wedding" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on January 18, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Jennifer Coolidge recruits Jennifer Lopez for her first TikTok video Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck suggested Las Vegas wedding 'Shotgun Wedding' trailer: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel try to escape pirates

Latest Headlines

'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was nominated for a leading 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Princess Eugenie expecting second child with Jack Brooksbank
Entertainment News // 26 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie expecting second child with Jack Brooksbank
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is pregnant with her second child.
Hilary Duff likens daughter Banks to a unicorn: 'She surprises us'
Entertainment News // 50 minutes ago
Hilary Duff likens daughter Banks to a unicorn: 'She surprises us'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff discussed her three kids and "How I Met Your Father" Season 2 on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
'Bachelor' alum Raven Gates pregnant with second child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Bachelor' alum Raven Gates pregnant with second child
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Raven Gates is expecting her second child with her husband and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Adam Gottschalk.
Harley Quinn is getting an animated Valentine's Day special on HBO Max
TV // 3 hours ago
Harley Quinn is getting an animated Valentine's Day special on HBO Max
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special" is set to premiere Feb. 9 on HBO Max.
Netflix picks up 'Fair Play' film after Sundance premiere
Movies // 4 hours ago
Netflix picks up 'Fair Play' film after Sundance premiere
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it bought the worldwide rights to "Fair Play," which recently had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.
CBS orders Season 6 of Cedric the Entertainer's 'The Neighborhood'
TV // 4 hours ago
CBS orders Season 6 of Cedric the Entertainer's 'The Neighborhood'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- CBS has renewed its Cedric the Entertainer sitcom, "The Neighborhood," for the 2023-24 broadcast season.
Sundance movie review: 'You Hurt My Feelings' soothes relatable pain with humor
Movies // 4 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'You Hurt My Feelings' soothes relatable pain with humor
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "You Hurt My Feelings" is a cringe comedy about toxic positivity. It's funny because it's true and full of uncomfortable situations everyone has experienced.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 24: Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 24: Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Daveed Diggs turns 41 and actor Ed Helms turns 49, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 24.
Sundance movie review: Refreshing 'Shortcomings' calls out obnoxious movie characters
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Refreshing 'Shortcomings' calls out obnoxious movie characters
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Shortcomings" is a relationship dramedy that points out the toxicity of some of the behavior movies take for granted.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Michael Strahan receives first sports entertainment star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Michael Strahan receives first sports entertainment star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement