Reports: Fergie files for divorce from Josh Duhamel

Actor Josh Duhamel attends the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills on March 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Fergie reportedly has filed for divorce from actor Josh Duhamel. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Recording artist Fergie has filed for divorce from her actor husband, Josh Duhamel.

TMZ and UsMagazine.com reported the legal papers were filed in Pasadena on Friday.

The former couple announced in September 2017 that they had separated after eight years of marriage.

"With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they said at the time. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Fergie, 44, and Duhamel, 46, have a 5-year-old son named Axl. They began dating in 2004.