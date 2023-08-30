1 of 5 | Brandy Norwood stars in the new holiday film "Best. Christmas. Ever!" File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Best. Christmas. Ever! The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the movie Wednesday featuring Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham.

Norwood and Graham play frenemies "who, by a twist of fate, end up stuck together for the holidays."

The photo shows Norwood and Graham's characters smiling and sitting together while wearing winter outfits.

Here's a first look at Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham in the holiday film BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER! The movie follows two frenemies who, by a twist of fate, end up stuck together for the holidays. Premiering November 16. pic.twitter.com/sOWP6cYe0Y— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) August 30, 2023

Best. Christmas. Ever! is written by Charles Shyer and Todd Calgi Gallicano and directed by Mary Lambert. Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño also star.

"Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie's snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life can't possibly be that perfect," an official synopsis reads.

Best. Christmas. Ever! premieres Nov. 16 on Netflix.

Norwood most recently starred on the ABC series Queens, while Graham appeared in the film On a Wing and a Prayer.