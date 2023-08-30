Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 30, 2023 / 10:03 AM

'One Piece' crew searches for mythic treasure in final trailer

By Annie Martin

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of its One Piece adaptation.

The streaming service shared a final trailer for the live-action action-adventure fantasy series Wednesday.

Advertisement

One Piece is based on the Eiichiro Oda manga of the same name. The series follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his Straw Hat Pirates as they search for the mythical treasure known as One Piece.

The trailer shows Luffy (Godoy) and his crew pursue the treasure as Luffy also aims to become King of the Pirates.

The cast also features Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Oda's One Piece manga first debuted in 1997. The manga has since inspired an anime series, animated feature films, a series of video games and other media.

One Piece premieres Thursday on Netflix.

Netflix is hosting a series of 10 fan events through Thursday to celebrate the release.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
TV // 41 minutes ago
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper" actress Yasmin Finney will play Rose Noble, the daughter of Donna Noble and Shaun Temple, on "Doctor Who."
Bob Barker 'Match Game' marathon airs Saturday
TV // 20 hours ago
Bob Barker 'Match Game' marathon airs Saturday
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Game Show Network announced Tuesday a Bob Barker "Match Game" marathon will air Saturday, following CBS announcing Thursday's "The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker."
'The Gold' heist drama gets trailer ahead of Paramount+ release
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Gold' heist drama gets trailer ahead of Paramount+ release
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Gold," a British series starring Hugh Bonneville, Dominic Cooper and Charlotte Spencer, is coming to Paramount+.
'Drive with Swizz Beatz' docuseries coming to Hulu
TV // 1 day ago
'Drive with Swizz Beatz' docuseries coming to Hulu
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "Drive with Swizz Beatz," a new series featuring Swizz Beatz and his son Nasir Dean, will premiere on Hulu in November.
'Claim to Fame' Season 2 concludes with new winner
TV // 1 day ago
'Claim to Fame' Season 2 concludes with new winner
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Gabriel Cannon, Jerrica "Monay" Brooks, Chris Osmond and Karsyn Elledge faced off in the "Claim to Fame" Season 2 finale.
'The Idol' with The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp canceled at HBO
TV // 1 day ago
'The Idol' with The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp canceled at HBO
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Idol," a drama created by Sam Levinson and starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, won't return for Season 2.
Stephanie Izard: 'Curious Chef' Season 2 explores secret L.A. food scene
TV // 1 day ago
Stephanie Izard: 'Curious Chef' Season 2 explores secret L.A. food scene
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Curious Chef" host Stephanie Izard previews some of the secret food pop-ups she profiles in Season 2, premiering Tuesday on Tastemade.
Adrian Scarborough: Max has 'cracking chemistry' with new partner in 'Chelsea Detective' S2
TV // 1 day ago
Adrian Scarborough: Max has 'cracking chemistry' with new partner in 'Chelsea Detective' S2
NEW YORK, Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Adrian Scarborough says the light-hearted tone of his Acorn TV series, "The Chelsea Detective," distinguishes it from other, more dour cop dramas.
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 3 gets photos, premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 3 gets photos, premiere date
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," a crime drama starring Patina Miller and MeKai Curtis, will return for a third season on Starz.
Netflix's 'Obliterated' pics show party, action
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix's 'Obliterated' pics show party, action
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix released first look photos from "Obliterated" Monday. The new show from the creators of "Cobra Kai" premieres Nov. 30.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December
'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December
Stephanie Izard: 'Curious Chef' Season 2 explores secret L.A. food scene
Stephanie Izard: 'Curious Chef' Season 2 explores secret L.A. food scene
Stray Kids endure in 'Social Path' music video featuring LiSA
Stray Kids endure in 'Social Path' music video featuring LiSA
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement