Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of its One Piece adaptation.

The streaming service shared a final trailer for the live-action action-adventure fantasy series Wednesday.

One Piece is based on the Eiichiro Oda manga of the same name. The series follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his Straw Hat Pirates as they search for the mythical treasure known as One Piece.

The trailer shows Luffy (Godoy) and his crew pursue the treasure as Luffy also aims to become King of the Pirates.

The cast also features Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Oda's One Piece manga first debuted in 1997. The manga has since inspired an anime series, animated feature films, a series of video games and other media.

One Piece premieres Thursday on Netflix.

Netflix is hosting a series of 10 fan events through Thursday to celebrate the release.