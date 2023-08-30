Trending
Aug. 30, 2023

'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter

By Annie Martin

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Doctor Who is introducing new cast member Yasmin Finney.

The BBC shared a photo Wednesday featuring Finney as Rose Noble, the daughter of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), the companion of the Tenth Doctor, and Shaun Temple (Karl Collins).

"So the question is, what happens when Rose meets one of her mum's oldest friends? It is a mystery for now, but what we do know is that just like her mother, Rose stumbles across something alien -- and from that point her seemingly ordinary family is never quite the same," the post reads.

The BBC shared the photo on Finney's 20th birthday. The actress is best known for playing Elle Argent on the Netflix series Heartstopper.

Finney's casting in Doctor Who was announced in May 2022.

"Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose?" showrunner Russell T. Davies said at the time. "You'll find out in 2023, but it's an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world -- and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!"

Finney joins Tate and David Tennant, who will return for the show's 60th anniversary, along with new cast members Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson and Jinkx Monsoon.

The actress discussed working with Tennant and Tate in a recent interview with Elle.

"I grew up watching Doctor Who, watching David Tennant and Catherine Tate. That was my era in 2003," she said. "It's crazy to be on a show that deeply has a lot of history with me. It's just really, really fab."

