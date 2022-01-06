Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden celebrate 7th wedding anniversary: 'Always and forever'

1/5

Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden voiced their love for each other on their wedding anniversary.

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are celebrating seven years of marriage. The 49-year-old actress and 42-year-old singer and musician marked the occasion Wednesday by voicing their love for each other on Instagram. Advertisement

"Today 7 years married," Madden wrote. "Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth."

"Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane," he added. "Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!"

Diaz responded in the comments.

"I [LOVE] YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE," she wrote. "LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS."

Madden's brothers, Joel Madden and Josh Madden, also replied online.

"Y'all are the Goats," Joel wrote.

"true love always," Josh said.

Diaz and Madden married at their Los Angeles home in January 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix, in January 2020.

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in July 2020, Diaz said the silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic was being able to spend more time with her family.

"Before, my baby was an excuse to stay home. Now I don't have to make that excuse, it's just what it is and I get to be with her," she said.

Diaz said in an interview for Gwyneth Paltrow's In Goop Health: The Sessions series the next month that she's found "peace" since retiring from acting six years ago.