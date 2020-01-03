Cameron Diaz announced on social media the birth of her daughter. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Cameron Diaz surprised fans on Friday by announcing on Instagram the birth of her baby girl with husband Benji Madden.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the actress said.

"She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute. Some would even say RAD :)" Diaz continued about the birth.

"From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade...," Diaz concluded.

Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, were married in 2015.