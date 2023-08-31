Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 31, 2023 / 11:02 AM

'Bodies' teaser brings Si Spencer graphic novel to life

By Annie Martin

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is introducing the new series Bodies.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the crime thriller Thursday.

Advertisement

Bodies is based on the Si Spencer graphic novel of the same name. The series follows four detectives living in four different time periods in London who find themselves investigating the same murder.

"Four detectives, living in four different eras, find the body of the same murder victim in London's Whitechapel. They soon come to realize their investigations have them central to a mysterious conspiracy spanning over a 150 years," an official description reads.

Shira Haas, Stephen Graham, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller and Amaka Okafor star.

Bodies is created by Paul Tomalin and directed by Marco Kreutzpaintner and Haolu Wang.

The eight-part series premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Golden Bachelor' introduces 22 women seeking love with Gerry Turner
TV // 2 hours ago
'Golden Bachelor' introduces 22 women seeking love with Gerry Turner
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "The Golden Bachelor" will see Gerry Turner date 22 contestants whose ages range from 60 to 75.
No Season 4 for 'The Great' on Hulu
TV // 3 hours ago
No Season 4 for 'The Great' on Hulu
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "The Great," a period comedy starring Elle Fanning as Russian Empress Catherine the Great, has been canceled after three seasons on Hulu.
Netflix orders Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
TV // 4 hours ago
Netflix orders Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its legal drama, "The Lincoln Lawyer," for a 10-episode, third season.
Season 2 of 'Our Flag Means Death' to premiere Oct. 5
TV // 4 hours ago
Season 2 of 'Our Flag Means Death' to premiere Oct. 5
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Taika Waititi's 18th-century pirate comedy, "Our Flag Means Death," is set to premiere on Max Oct. 5.
Aisling Bea, Yasmin Finney join 'Drag Race UK' Season 5 as guest judges
TV // 23 hours ago
Aisling Bea, Yasmin Finney join 'Drag Race UK' Season 5 as guest judges
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Aisling Bea, Alexandra Burke, Cush Jumbo, Yasmin Finney and other stars will appear as guest judges in "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" Season 5.
'BMF' Season 3 coming to Starz in March 2024
TV // 23 hours ago
'BMF' Season 3 coming to Starz in March 2024
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "BMF," a crime drama starring Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da'Vinchi, will return for a third season on Starz.
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
TV // 1 day ago
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper" actress Yasmin Finney will play Rose Noble, the daughter of Donna Noble and Shaun Temple, on "Doctor Who."
'One Piece' crew searches for mythic treasure in final trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'One Piece' crew searches for mythic treasure in final trailer
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "One Piece," a new series based on the Eiichiro Oda manga, is coming to Netflix on Thursday.
Bob Barker 'Match Game' marathon airs Saturday
TV // 1 day ago
Bob Barker 'Match Game' marathon airs Saturday
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Game Show Network announced Tuesday a Bob Barker "Match Game" marathon will air Saturday, following CBS announcing Thursday's "The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker."
'The Gold' heist drama gets trailer ahead of Paramount+ release
TV // 1 day ago
'The Gold' heist drama gets trailer ahead of Paramount+ release
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Gold," a British series starring Hugh Bonneville, Dominic Cooper and Charlotte Spencer, is coming to Paramount+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' photo: Brandy, Heather Graham star in holiday film
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' photo: Brandy, Heather Graham star in holiday film
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
'Ordinary Angels' trailer shows Hilary Swank help family in need
'Ordinary Angels' trailer shows Hilary Swank help family in need
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement