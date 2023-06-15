Trending
June 15, 2023 / 9:59 AM

'Chicken Run 2': Netflix shares teaser, December release date

By Annie Martin
Thandiwe Newton voices Ginger in "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Thandiwe Newton voices Ginger in "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Chicken Run 2 is coming to Netflix in December.

The streaming service shared a teaser and release date for the stop-motion animated film, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, on Thursday.

Dawn of the Nugget is a sequel to the 2000 film Chicken Run starring Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson. The new movie features the voices of Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi and Bella Ramsey.

The teaser shows chicken Ginger (Newton) and her rooster mate, Rocky (Levi), panic as their egg starts to hatch.

"Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream -- a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world," an official synopsis reads.

"When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk -- this time, they're breaking in!"

Netflix shared a first-look photo for the film in April.

Dawn of the Nugget hails from Aardman Animations, the studio behind Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep. Sam Fell directed the film.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget premieres Dec. 15 on Netflix.

'Nimona' trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz voices shapeshifting hero

