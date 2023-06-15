Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 15, 2023 / 9:11 AM

Conor McGregor expecting fourth child with Dee Devlin

By Annie Martin
1/5
Conor McGregor announced he's expecting another child with his fianceé, Dee Devlin. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Conor McGregor announced he's expecting another child with his fianceé, Dee Devlin. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- UFC star Conor McGregor is going to be a dad of four.

The 34-year-old MMA fighter is expecting his fourth child with his fianceé, Dee Devlin.

Advertisement

McGregor shared the news while discussing his kids on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

"I have three children; I've got two boys and a girl," the UFC star said. "My oldest one, Conor Jr., is six, my daughter, Croia Mairead, four, and my youngest son, Rian, has just turned two. So, things are going well."

"We've also got another on the way," he announced. "So there's a lot going on."

McGregor said he and Devlin will learn the sex of their unborn child in "a couple more weeks."

"We're very excited back home -- a lot of great things happening," he added. "I'm very, very blessed; very thankful every day."

Advertisement

McGregor also gave updates on his kids, sharing how Conor Jr. has started training and that Croia has started school.

"Training is picking up with Jr. He's starting to get his techniques correct," he said.

McGregor and Devlin got engaged in August 2020.

Advertisement

Read More

Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries in Detroit Jon Hamm confirms he nearly starred in 'Gone Girl' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey gets close to new client in Season 2, Part 1 trailer
TV // 4 minutes ago
'Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey gets close to new client in Season 2, Part 1 trailer
June 15 (UPI) -- "The Lincoln Lawyer," a legal drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, will return for a second, two-part season on Netflix.
'Chicken Run 2': Netflix shares teaser, December release date
Movies // 33 minutes ago
'Chicken Run 2': Netflix shares teaser, December release date
June 15 (UPI) -- "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," a new stop-motion animated film featuring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi and Bella Ramsey, is coming to Netflix.
Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd join cast of 'Knuckles' series
TV // 2 hours ago
Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd join cast of 'Knuckles' series
June 15 (UPI) -- Screen legends Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd and Cary Elwes have joined the cast of the upcoming "Sonic the Hedgehog" spinoff series, "Knuckles."
Movie review: Exciting 'Extraction 2' rises to impeccable standards
Movies // 2 hours ago
Movie review: Exciting 'Extraction 2' rises to impeccable standards
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Extraction 2," on Netflix Friday, more than doubles the action of its predecessor and stands alongside the 'John Wick' franchise at the top of the genre.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
TV // 2 hours ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
NEW YORK, June 15 (UPI) -- Rebecca Romijn says her "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" spaceship officer Una shares some traits with Mystique, the iconic mutant she played in the "X-Men" film franchise.
'Avatar' sequels set for release in 2025, 2029 and 2031
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Avatar' sequels set for release in 2025, 2029 and 2031
June 15 (UPI) -- Disney has announced the theatrical release dates for its next three "Avatar" sequels.
People's Choice Awards to air on NBC, Peacock Feb. 18
TV // 3 hours ago
People's Choice Awards to air on NBC, Peacock Feb. 18
June 15 (UPI) -- The 2024 People's Choice Awards is set to take place Feb. 18 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody embrace 'Asteroid City' design
Movies // 5 hours ago
Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody embrace 'Asteroid City' design
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Asteroid City" stars Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis and Stephen Park discuss the unique style of Wes Anderson's latest film.
Famous birthdays for June 15: Neil Patrick Harris, Helen Hunt
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 15: Neil Patrick Harris, Helen Hunt
June 15 (UPI) -- Actor Neil Patrick Harris turns 49 and actor Helen Hunt turns 59, among the famous birthdays for June 15.
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," in theaters June 30, marks the legendary hero succumbing to the shortcomings of modern filmmaking.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere
Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries in Detroit
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries in Detroit
Jon Hamm confirms he nearly starred in 'Gone Girl'
Jon Hamm confirms he nearly starred in 'Gone Girl'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement