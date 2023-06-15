1/5

Conor McGregor announced he's expecting another child with his fianceé, Dee Devlin. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- UFC star Conor McGregor is going to be a dad of four. The 34-year-old MMA fighter is expecting his fourth child with his fianceé, Dee Devlin.

McGregor shared the news while discussing his kids on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

"I have three children; I've got two boys and a girl," the UFC star said. "My oldest one, Conor Jr., is six, my daughter, Croia Mairead, four, and my youngest son, Rian, has just turned two. So, things are going well."

"We've also got another on the way," he announced. "So there's a lot going on."

McGregor said he and Devlin will learn the sex of their unborn child in "a couple more weeks."

"We're very excited back home -- a lot of great things happening," he added. "I'm very, very blessed; very thankful every day."

McGregor also gave updates on his kids, sharing how Conor Jr. has started training and that Croia has started school.

"Training is picking up with Jr. He's starting to get his techniques correct," he said.

McGregor and Devlin got engaged in August 2020.

