June 14, 2023 / 10:55 AM

Jon Hamm confirms he nearly starred in 'Gone Girl'

By Annie Martin
Jon Hamm explained why he turned down Ben Affleck's role in "Gone Girl." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Jon Hamm explained why he turned down Ben Affleck's role in "Gone Girl." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

June 14 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm says he nearly starred in the hit 2014 film Gone Girl.

The 52-year-old actor confirmed on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that he was up for the lead role of Nick Dunne, which ultimately went to Ben Affleck.

Hamm explained that he was unable to star in Gone Girl due to his previous commitment to the AMC series Mad Men. Hamm starred as Don Draper throughout the show's seven-season run.

"I was down to the very end of that -- that was meant to be me," Hamm said of the Gone Girl role. "But we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper."

"The main character's from St. Louis, so they were excited," he added, referencing his hometown. "Poor Ben -- a Boston guy -- had to wear a Cardinals hat. He's not very happy about it."

Gone Girl is based on the Gillian Flynn novel of the same name. The film adaptation is written by Flynn and directed by David Fincher. Affleck starred with Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry and Carrie Coon.

Gone Girl was a critical and commercial success, earning over $369 million at the worldwide box office.

Mad Men concluded in 2015. Hamm has since played the archangel Gabriel on the Prime Video series Good Omens, which will return for a second season in July.

The actor will also reunite with Mad Men co-star John Slattery in the film Maggie Moore(s).

