Entertainment News
June 14, 2023 / 12:25 PM

Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries in Detroit

By Annie Martin

June 14 (UPI) -- Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott is a married woman.

Scott married Matt Moeller at a wedding Friday at Packard Proving Grounds in Detroit.

Scott shared the news this week on Instagram alongside photos and videos from her nuptials.

"June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life," she captioned the post. "in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours."

Scott also posted a before-and-after video of herself showing off her engagement ring, which cut to a scene of her showing her engagement ring and her wedding band at the wedding.

Scott's sister Hailie Jade Mathers served as a bridesmaid.

Scott and Moeller got engaged in December 2021 after seven years of dating.

Scott is the biological daughter of Dawn Scott, the sister of Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott. Eminem and Kim Scott adopted Scott when she was a child.

Eminem's daughter Hailie got engaged to her boyfriend, Evan McClintock, in February.

