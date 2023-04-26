Trending
April 26, 2023 / 8:48 AM

'Chicken Run' sequel set for fall premiere

By Karen Butler
1/5
"Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" is set for release this fall. Photo courtesy of Netflix and Aardman
"Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" is set for release this fall. Photo courtesy of Netflix and Aardman

April 26 (UPI) -- Netflix and Aardman released a new photo and more details about their upcoming stop-motion animated movie, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Directed by Sam Fell, the sequel to the 2000 cartoon classic is set for release this fall.

"Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream -- a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world," a synopsis for the new film said.

"When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk -- this time, they're breaking in!"

The film's voice cast will include Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, David Bradley, Jane Horrocks, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, Josie Sedgwick-Davies and Nick Mohammed.

Mel Gibson played Rocky and Julia Sawalha was Ginger in the original film.

