Sean 'Diddy' Combs to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs

Sean "Diddy" Combs will perform and receive the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper, actor and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs will be honored at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. MTV announced Tuesday that Combs, 53, will receive the Global Icon Award at the awards show in September. Advertisement

The Global Icon Award was originally bestowed at the MTV Europe Music Awards and celebrates an artist or band whose "unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond."

Previous recipients include Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters.

⭐ IT'S OFFICIAL ⭐ The hip-hop legend @Diddy is your 2023 #VMA Global Icon Award Recipient!!! Tune in to @MTV on September 12 to see him accept the award AND perform at this year's #VMAs ‍ pic.twitter.com/ElG4XWj1ur— Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 5, 2023

Combs will also perform at the VMAs, along with Demi Lovato, Karol G, Doja Cat, Anitta, Kelsea Ballerini, K-pop groups Stray Kids and TXT, and other artists.

The rapper is nominated for four awards at this year's ceremony, including Best Rap and Best R&B.

Combs will release The Love Album: Off the Grid, his first solo album since 2006's Press Play, on Sept. 15.

The MTV VMAs will take place Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

Shakira will perform and receive the Video Vanguard Award.