Sept. 5, 2023 / 9:58 AM

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs

By Annie Martin
Sean "Diddy" Combs will perform and receive the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Sean "Diddy" Combs will perform and receive the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper, actor and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs will be honored at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Tuesday that Combs, 53, will receive the Global Icon Award at the awards show in September.

The Global Icon Award was originally bestowed at the MTV Europe Music Awards and celebrates an artist or band whose "unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond."

Previous recipients include Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters.

Combs will also perform at the VMAs, along with Demi Lovato, Karol G, Doja Cat, Anitta, Kelsea Ballerini, K-pop groups Stray Kids and TXT, and other artists.

The rapper is nominated for four awards at this year's ceremony, including Best Rap and Best R&B.

Combs will release The Love Album: Off the Grid, his first solo album since 2006's Press Play, on Sept. 15.

The MTV VMAs will take place Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

Shakira will perform and receive the Video Vanguard Award.

