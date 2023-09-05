Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 5, 2023 / 9:37 AM

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick mark 35th wedding anniversary

By Annie Martin
Kevin Bacon (L) and Kyra Sedgwick dedicated sweet posts to each other on their 35th wedding anniversary. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Kevin Bacon (L) and Kyra Sedgwick dedicated sweet posts to each other on their 35th wedding anniversary. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are celebrating 35 years of marriage.

The 65-year-old actor and 58-year-old actress marked the occasion Monday by dedicating sweet posts to each other on Instagram.

Advertisement

Bacon shared a throwback photo that shows Segwick sitting on his lap as he gives her a kiss on the forehead.

"35 years feels like a heartbeat. #Anniversary," he captioned the post.

Sedgwick also posted a throwback photo and reflected on how she and Bacon met.

Advertisement

"It was 1987- on the set of 'Lemon Sky' - I met a man named Kevin. Happy 35 my love," she wrote.

Advertisement

Producer Rita Wilson, who is married to actor Tom Hanks, was among those to congratulate Bacon and Sedgwick in the comments.

"You guys! Happy Anniversary! Can you believe it? It goes so fast! We are 35 soon to be 36!" Wilson wrote.

Bacon and Sedgwick married in 1988 and have two children, son Travis and daughter Sosie.

The couple met on the set of the PBS movie Lemon Sky in 1987 and have since collaborated on several projects, including Sedgwick's new film Space Oddity, which features music by the couple's son Travis.

"It's always really easy to direct Kevin because he's brilliant," Sedgwick told People in March. "And Travis has always been my go-to for composing."

Longest celebrity relationships

Mariska Hargitay (C) poses with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their children, left to right, Andrew, Amaya and August during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,511th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on November 8, 2013. Hargitay and Hermann got married in 2004 after meeting on the set of "Law & Order: SVU" in 2002 and recently celebrated their 19th anniversary. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' teaser shows Ginger plan break-in
Movies // 4 minutes ago
'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' teaser shows Ginger plan break-in
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," a stop-motion animated film featuring Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi, is coming to Netflix.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs
Music // 44 minutes ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs will perform and receive the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.
'Heartstopper': Netflix shares first Season 3 episode title
TV // 1 hour ago
'Heartstopper': Netflix shares first Season 3 episode title
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix teased "Heartstopper" Season 3 by releasing the title for the premiere.
Movie review: 'Aristotle and Dante' a poignant tale of LGBTQ friendship
Movies // 4 hours ago
Movie review: 'Aristotle and Dante' a poignant tale of LGBTQ friendship
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe," in theaters Friday, is an effectively emotional story of two friends discovering their respective sexualities.
TV review: 'Daryl Dixon' returns to 'Walking Dead' doldrums
TV // 5 hours ago
TV review: 'Daryl Dixon' returns to 'Walking Dead' doldrums
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," premiering Sunday on AMC, is more of the same "Walking Dead" repetitive drama.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 5: Rose McGowan, Bob Newhart
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 5: Rose McGowan, Bob Newhart
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Actor Rose McGowan turns 50 and actor Bob Newhart turns 94, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 5.
Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell dies at 56
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell dies at 56
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell has died at age 56, band members confirmed Monday.
Lea Michele wraps up 'role of a lifetime' in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Lea Michele wraps up 'role of a lifetime' in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Lea Michele has wrapped up her year-long run in the revival of the Broadway musical "Funny Girl," a job she is calling "the role of a lifetime."
Metallica concert canceled after singer James Hetfield tests positive for COVID
Music // 1 day ago
Metallica concert canceled after singer James Hetfield tests positive for COVID
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Sunday's Metallica concert in Glendale, Ariz., was canceled after lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID.
Jason Segal: 'Winning Time' Episode 5 'was almost sweet relief'
TV // 1 day ago
Jason Segal: 'Winning Time' Episode 5 'was almost sweet relief'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Jason Segal, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody and "Winning Time" co-creator Max Borenstein discuss Sunday's episode and the firing of coach Paul Westhead (Segal).
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jason Segal: 'Winning Time' Episode 5 'was almost sweet relief'
Jason Segal: 'Winning Time' Episode 5 'was almost sweet relief'
Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell dies at 56
Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell dies at 56
TV review: 'Daryl Dixon' returns to 'Walking Dead' doldrums
TV review: 'Daryl Dixon' returns to 'Walking Dead' doldrums
Lea Michele wraps up 'role of a lifetime' in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Lea Michele wraps up 'role of a lifetime' in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Metallica concert canceled after singer James Hetfield tests positive for COVID
Metallica concert canceled after singer James Hetfield tests positive for COVID
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement