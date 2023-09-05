1 of 4 | Kevin Bacon (L) and Kyra Sedgwick dedicated sweet posts to each other on their 35th wedding anniversary. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are celebrating 35 years of marriage. The 65-year-old actor and 58-year-old actress marked the occasion Monday by dedicating sweet posts to each other on Instagram. Advertisement

Bacon shared a throwback photo that shows Segwick sitting on his lap as he gives her a kiss on the forehead.

"35 years feels like a heartbeat. #Anniversary," he captioned the post.

Sedgwick also posted a throwback photo and reflected on how she and Bacon met.

"It was 1987- on the set of 'Lemon Sky' - I met a man named Kevin. Happy 35 my love," she wrote.

Producer Rita Wilson, who is married to actor Tom Hanks, was among those to congratulate Bacon and Sedgwick in the comments.

"You guys! Happy Anniversary! Can you believe it? It goes so fast! We are 35 soon to be 36!" Wilson wrote.

Bacon and Sedgwick married in 1988 and have two children, son Travis and daughter Sosie.

The couple met on the set of the PBS movie Lemon Sky in 1987 and have since collaborated on several projects, including Sedgwick's new film Space Oddity, which features music by the couple's son Travis.

"It's always really easy to direct Kevin because he's brilliant," Sedgwick told People in March. "And Travis has always been my go-to for composing."

