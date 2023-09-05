Kit Connor and Joe Locke star in Netflix's "Heartstopper." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Heartstopper Season 3. The streaming service teased the season Monday by sharing the title of the Season 3 premiere -- "Love." Advertisement

"That's all we call tell you for you now - but we'll be back, as will Nick and Charlie," Netflix tweeted.

The episode is written by Alice Oseman, the author of the Heartstopper webcomic and graphic novel that inspired the show.

Heartstopper Season 3. Episode 1. Love. That's all we can tell you for now - but we'll be back, as will Nick and Charlie. pic.twitter.com/U86EL1fMPQ— Netflix (@netflix) September 4, 2023

Heartstopper is a teen romantic comedy-drama created by Oseman. The series follows Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), two classmates who develop a romance.

William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Tobie Donovan also star.

Netflix renewed Heartstopper through Season 3 in May 2022.

"We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can't wait to continue the story with two more seasons. Watch this space!" Oseman said at the time.

Heartstopper Season 2 was released in early August.