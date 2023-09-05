Trending
Sept. 5, 2023 / 8:58 AM

'Heartstopper': Netflix shares first Season 3 episode title

By Annie Martin
Kit Connor and Joe Locke star in Netflix's "Heartstopper." Photo courtesy of Netflix
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Heartstopper Season 3.

The streaming service teased the season Monday by sharing the title of the Season 3 premiere -- "Love."

"That's all we call tell you for you now - but we'll be back, as will Nick and Charlie," Netflix tweeted.

The episode is written by Alice Oseman, the author of the Heartstopper webcomic and graphic novel that inspired the show.

Heartstopper is a teen romantic comedy-drama created by Oseman. The series follows Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), two classmates who develop a romance.

William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Tobie Donovan also star.

Netflix renewed Heartstopper through Season 3 in May 2022.

"We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can't wait to continue the story with two more seasons. Watch this space!" Oseman said at the time.

Heartstopper Season 2 was released in early August.

