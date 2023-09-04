Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 4, 2023 / 9:21 AM

Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell under hospice care

By Karen Butler
Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell is in hospice care, his manager announced Sunday. Photo courtesy of Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
1 of 2 | Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell is in hospice care, his manager announced Sunday. Photo courtesy of Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell is receiving hospice care at his home.

"Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time," Smash Mouth manager Robert Hayes said in a statement to CNN.

"We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

TMZ said Harwell, 56, long abused alcohol and had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, heart failure and Wernicke's encephalopathy.

UsMagazine.com said Harwell is now in the final stage of liver failure.

He reportedly is not expected to live for more than a week.

Smash Mouth is known for the early 2000s hits "All Star," "I'm a Believer" and "Walkin' on the Sun."

The band has continued to perform with new lead vocalist Zach Goode since Harwell retired in 2021.

Lea Michele wraps up 'role of a lifetime' in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Entertainment News // 24 minutes ago
Lea Michele wraps up 'role of a lifetime' in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Lea Michele has wrapped up her year-long run in the revival of the Broadway musical "Funny Girl," a job she is calling "the role of a lifetime."
Metallica concert canceled after singer James Hetfield tests positive for COVID
Music // 46 minutes ago
Metallica concert canceled after singer James Hetfield tests positive for COVID
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Sunday's Metallica concert in Glendale, Ariz., was canceled after lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID.
Jason Segal: 'Winning Time' Episode 5 'was almost sweet relief'
TV // 5 hours ago
Jason Segal: 'Winning Time' Episode 5 'was almost sweet relief'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Jason Segal, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody and "Winning Time" co-creator Max Borenstein discuss Sunday's episode and the firing of coach Paul Westhead (Segal).
Famous birthdays for Sept. 4: Whitney Cummings, Max Greenfield
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 4: Whitney Cummings, Max Greenfield
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Actor Whitney Cummings turns 41 and actor Max Greenfield turns 43, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 4.
'Equalizer 3' tops North American box office with $34.5M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Equalizer 3' tops North American box office with $34.5M
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- "Equalizer 3" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $34.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Reports: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas split up
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Reports: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas split up
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" alum Sophie Turner and pop music star Joe Jonas have split up after four years of marriage, according to several media outlets.
Aerosmith kicks off farewell concert tour in Philly
Music // 22 hours ago
Aerosmith kicks off farewell concert tour in Philly
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Iconic rock band Aerosmith kicked off its "Peace Out" farewell concert tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Kristin Chenoweth marries Josh Bryant in Dallas
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Kristin Chenoweth marries Josh Bryant in Dallas
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Actress Kristin Chenoweth married musician Josh Bryant in Dallas this weekend.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 3: Noah Baumbach, Jack Dylan Grazer
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 3: Noah Baumbach, Jack Dylan Grazer
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Noah Baumbach turns 54 and actor Jack Dylan Grazer turns 20, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 3.
'Margaritaville' singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett dead at 76
Music // 2 days ago
'Margaritaville' singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett dead at 76
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at the age of 76.
