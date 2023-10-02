Mariah Carey to launch 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey is going on tour this holiday season.
The 54-year-old singer and actress announced the Merry Christmas One and All! tour on Monday.
The new tour kicks off Nov. 15 in Highland, Calif., and concludes Dec. 17 in New York City.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Merry Christmas One and All! is produced by Live Nation and will see Carey perform her collection of holiday favorites, including "All I Want for Christmas is You."
Here's the full list of dates for the tour:
Nov. 15 -- Highland, Calif., at Yaamava Casino
Nov. 17 -- Los Angeles, at Hollywood Bowl
Nov. 21 -- Denver, at Ball Arena
Nov. 24 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
Nov. 27 -- Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 29 -- Montreal, at Centre Bell
Dec. 1 -- Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 3 -- Chicago, at United Center
Dec. 5 -- Pittsburgh, at PPG Paints Arena
Dec. 11 -- Boston, at TD GArden
Dec. 13 -- Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center
Dec. 15 -- Baltimore, at CFG Bank Arena
Dec. 17 -- New York City at Madison Square Garden
Carey headlined the Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! special on CBS in December 2022.