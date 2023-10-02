Trending
Music
Oct. 2, 2023 / 1:02 PM

Mariah Carey to launch 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour

By Annie Martin
Mariah Carey will perform her holiday hits on her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour, which begins in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Mariah Carey will perform her holiday hits on her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour, which begins in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey is going on tour this holiday season.

The 54-year-old singer and actress announced the Merry Christmas One and All! tour on Monday.

The new tour kicks off Nov. 15 in Highland, Calif., and concludes Dec. 17 in New York City.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Merry Christmas One and All! is produced by Live Nation and will see Carey perform her collection of holiday favorites, including "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Here's the full list of dates for the tour:

Nov. 15 -- Highland, Calif., at Yaamava Casino

Nov. 17 -- Los Angeles, at Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 21 -- Denver, at Ball Arena

Nov. 24 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

Nov. 27 -- Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 29 -- Montreal, at Centre Bell

Dec. 1 -- Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 3 -- Chicago, at United Center

Dec. 5 -- Pittsburgh, at PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 11 -- Boston, at TD GArden

Dec. 13 -- Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 15 -- Baltimore, at CFG Bank Arena

Dec. 17 -- New York City at Madison Square Garden

Carey headlined the Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! special on CBS in December 2022.

Mariah Carey turns 54: a look back

Mariah Carey won Top Pop Artist at the Billboard Music Awards on December 3, 1991. Earlier that year, her album self-titled album topped the Billboard charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

