Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 3, 2023 / 11:44 AM

Demi Lovato holiday special in the works at Roku

By Annie Martin
"A Very Demi Holiday Special," a Christmas music special featuring Demi Lovato, is coming to Roku. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | "A Very Demi Holiday Special," a Christmas music special featuring Demi Lovato, is coming to Roku. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato has a holiday special in the works at Roku.

Roku said in a press release Tuesday that A Very Demi Holiday Special featuring Lovato, 31, will premiere Dec. 8.

Advertisement

A Very Demi Holiday Special features music and surprises to "fill your home and heart with a very Demi twist on the festive spirit."

Lovato will perform classic holiday songs, including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and "Jingle Bell Rock," along with some of her hits and a "a very special surprise duet."

"Together with Demi and the OBB Pictures team, we've created a truly fun and unique holiday experience for viewers to connect with and laugh over," Roku Media head of originals Brian Tannenbaum said. "We can't wait for audiences to unwrap this one-of-kind Roku Original special."

"The holidays are such a special time of year, and I can't wait to put my special twist on the celebrations!" Lovato added.

The special is produced by OBB Pictures, with Lovato, Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Simone Spira and Todd Yasui as executive producers.

Lovato is a singer and actor who most recently released Revamped, an album featuring rock remixes of their songs, in September.

Advertisement

Demi Lovato turns 30: a look back

Demi Lovato takes part in the Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the U.S Open in New York City on August 23, 2008. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Swizz Beatz, Timbaland to be honored at BET Hip Hop Awards
Music // 1 hour ago
Swizz Beatz, Timbaland to be honored at BET Hip Hop Awards
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will receive the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
TXT takes to the roof in 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' teaser
Music // 23 hours ago
TXT takes to the roof in 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' teaser
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released a new concept clip for its album "The Name Chapter: Freefall."
Mariah Carey to launch 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Mariah Carey to launch 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey will perform her holiday hits on her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour, which begins in November.
Foo Fighters announce 'Everything or Nothing at All' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Foo Fighters announce 'Everything or Nothing at All' tour
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters will perform across North America on a new stadium tour in 2024.
Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia' tops U.S. album chart
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Rod Wave's "Nostalgia" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Jungkook of BTS releases '3D' single, music video featuring Jack Harlow
Music // 3 days ago
Jungkook of BTS releases '3D' single, music video featuring Jack Harlow
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook released a single and music video for "3D," a new song featuring Jack Harlow.
Aerosmith postpones remaining 2023 tour dates
Music // 4 days ago
Aerosmith postpones remaining 2023 tour dates
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Aerosmith will reschedule the rest of its "Peace Out" farewell tour dates to 2024 as Steven Tyler continues to recover from a vocal injury.
*NSYNC returns with new song 'Better Place'
Music // 4 days ago
*NSYNC returns with new song 'Better Place'
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- *NSYNC released "Better Place," its first song in over 20 years, for the film "Trolls Band Together" starring Justin Timberlake.
Bruce Springsteen releases song 'Addicted to Romance' for new film
Music // 4 days ago
Bruce Springsteen releases song 'Addicted to Romance' for new film
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen collaborated with Patti Scialfa and The National's Bryce Dessner on "Addicted to Romance," a song for the film "She Came to Me."
Olivia Rodrigo, SZA to headline New York Jingle Ball concert
Music // 4 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo, SZA to headline New York Jingle Ball concert
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Jelly Roll and other artists will perform at the Z100 Jingle Ball concert in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Pride & Prejudice' star Anna Chancellor mourns daughter Poppy: 'She transformed our lives'
'Pride & Prejudice' star Anna Chancellor mourns daughter Poppy: 'She transformed our lives'
Orlando Bloom joins Katy Perry in 'Peppa Pig' special
Orlando Bloom joins Katy Perry in 'Peppa Pig' special
'Quantum Leap' Season 2 'to delve into each leap a little more,' producer says
'Quantum Leap' Season 2 'to delve into each leap a little more,' producer says
'Leave the World Behind' teaser: Julia Roberts stars in apocalyptic thriller
'Leave the World Behind' teaser: Julia Roberts stars in apocalyptic thriller
Beyond Fest review: 'Caligula' naughtier than ever in Ultimate Cut
Beyond Fest review: 'Caligula' naughtier than ever in Ultimate Cut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement