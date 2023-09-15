Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 15, 2023 / 8:56 AM

Demi Lovato releases 'Revamped' rock version album

By Annie Martin
Demi Lovato released "Revamped," an album featuring rock versions of "Confident," "Skyscraper," "Tell Me You Love Me" and other songs. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Demi Lovato released "Revamped," an album featuring rock versions of "Confident," "Skyscraper," "Tell Me You Love Me" and other songs. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato is back with new music.

The 31-year-old singer and actress released Revamped, an album featuring rock versions of her previously released songs, on Friday.

Advertisement

Revamped reimagines "Heart Attack," "Confident," "Sorry Not Sorry," "Cool for the Summer," "Tell Me You Love Me," "Neon Lights," "Skyscraper," "La La Land," "Give Your Heart a Break" and "Don't Forget."

Lovato collaborated with Slash, The Maine, Nita Strauss and The Used's Bert McCracken on the songs.

"Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever," Lovato previously said on Instagram.

Advertisement

Lovato told Rolling Stone in April 2022 that they were returning their focus to rock and emo music.

The singer shared similar sentiments on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that August.

"My music is more rock now," she said. "So I'm not doing -- even my older songs kind of have a rock flare to them. They're not pop anymore."

Lovato released their most recent album of new music, Holy Fvck, in August 2022.

In addition to her new music, Lovato also recently appeared as the contestant Anonymouse on the Fox singing competition series The Masked Singer.

Demi Lovato turns 30: a look back

Demi Lovato takes part in the Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the U.S Open in New York City on August 23, 2008. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sean 'Diddy' Combs releases new album, 'Another One of Me' music video
Music // 19 minutes ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs releases new album, 'Another One of Me' music video
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs released the album "The Love Album: Off the Grid" and a music video for "Another One of Me" featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and French Montana.
Blake Shelton, Wynonna Judd to perform at People's Choice Country Music Awards
Music // 2 hours ago
Blake Shelton, Wynonna Judd to perform at People's Choice Country Music Awards
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll and Kane Brown have been booked to perform at the inaugural People's Choice Country Music Awards.
EXO's D.O. shares 'Expectation' highlight medley
Music // 19 hours ago
EXO's D.O. shares 'Expectation' highlight medley
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. released a preview of his forthcoming solo EP, "Expectation."
EXO's D.O. to release 'Expectation' solo EP
Music // 2 weeks ago
EXO's D.O. to release 'Expectation' solo EP
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. announced his second solo EP, "Expectation."
Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour for 2024
Music // 19 hours ago
Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour for 2024
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Dan + Shay will perform across North American on the "Heartbreak on the Map" tour in 2024.
Fletcher postpones tour, shares Lyme disease diagnosis
Music // 23 hours ago
Fletcher postpones tour, shares Lyme disease diagnosis
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Undrunk" singer Fletcher postponed her upcoming tour after being diagnosed with Lyme disease.
*NSYNC to release song 'Better Place' for 'Trolls Band Together'
Music // 1 day ago
*NSYNC to release song 'Better Place' for 'Trolls Band Together'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- *NSYNC teased "Better Place," its first song in 20 years, in the new "Trolls Band Together" trailer following its reunion at the MTV VMAs.
Aespa goes sci-fi in 'Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Aespa goes sci-fi in 'Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)' music video teaser
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a preview of its video for "Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)," a song for "iScreaM."
Olivia Rodrigo to launch 'Guts' world tour in 2024
Music // 1 day ago
Olivia Rodrigo to launch 'Guts' world tour in 2024
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo will perform across North America and Europe on her "Guts" world tour in 2024.
Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together perform at MTV VMAs
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together perform at MTV VMAs
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids performed "S-Class" at the MTV Video Music Awards, while TXT took to the stage with "Back for More" featuring Anitta.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
Justin Bieber, 'beloved' wife Hailey mark 5th wedding anniversary
Justin Bieber, 'beloved' wife Hailey mark 5th wedding anniversary
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement