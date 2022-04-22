Demi Lovato teases new album: 'It's my absolute best yet'

1/5

Demi Lovato said they are "so proud" of their forthcoming eighth studio album. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato says their new album is their "absolute best yet." The 29-year-old singer and actor teased their forthcoming eighth studio album in a post Thursday on Instagram Stories. Advertisement

"Getting emotional listening to my new album because I'm so proud of it," Lovato wrote. "It's my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today."

"Yesterday I posted a song called Happy Ending and even tho I wrote this in an incredibly dark place I'm so grateful that I'm not longer in that low, cold and lonely place.." they added. "I'm sure that no matter what happens in my life.. my happy ending is never having to fall into old habits again."

Lovato said they "can't wait for everyone to hear" the new album and ended their post by sending love to fans.

The singer also posed snippets of new songs on Instagram Stories, including a clip from the studio.

Lovato said in an interview with Rolling Stone in February that they will channel their rock and emo roots with the new album.

"It's a new era reminiscent of my first era," the star said.

"I'm ever-evolving, ever-changing," they added. "I'd like to put the rest of my music behind me and start fresh in this new era for this next album -- but I do that every album cycle."

Lovato released their most recent album, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over, in April 2021.

The singer has been open about their struggles with addiction and returned home in January after another rehab stay.