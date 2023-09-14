Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 14, 2023 / 11:11 AM

Justin Bieber, 'beloved' wife Hailey mark 5th wedding anniversary

By Annie Martin
Justin Bieber (L) and Hailey Bieber shared tributes to each other on their fifth wedding anniversary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Justin Bieber (L) and Hailey Bieber shared tributes to each other on their fifth wedding anniversary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are celebrating five years of marriage.

Bieber, a singer, and Hailey Bieber, a model, marked their fifth wedding anniversary Wednesday by sharing tributes to each other on Instagram.

Advertisement

Bieber posted a slideshow of photos featuring moments from his relationship with Hailey.

"To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being," he captioned the post. "HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Hailey Bieber also posted photos on her account.

Advertisement

"5," she wrote. "I love you."

Advertisement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber married in September 2018.

Hailey Bieber discussed her relationship with Justin in the September 2022 issue of Harper's Bazaar, saying they have both put in the work to make their marriage successful.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," the model said. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides."

"At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," she added. "And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

Justin Bieber turns 29: a look back

Usher (L) and Bieber arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles. Later that year, Bieber's first album, "My World," would debut at No. 6 on Billboard's charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' trailer: Wes Anderson brings Roald Dahl story to life
Movies // 17 minutes ago
'Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' trailer: Wes Anderson brings Roald Dahl story to life
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," a new short film directed by Wes Anderson and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is coming to Netflix.
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series coming to Prime Video in 2024
TV // 47 minutes ago
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series coming to Prime Video in 2024
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a new series based on the 2005 film and starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, is coming to Prime Video.
Liev Schreiber celebrates birth of third child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Liev Schreiber celebrates birth of third child
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Liev Schreiber welcomed his third child, daughter Hazel Bee, his first child with his wife, Taylor Neisen.
Fletcher postpones tour, shares Lyme disease diagnosis
Music // 2 hours ago
Fletcher postpones tour, shares Lyme disease diagnosis
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Undrunk" singer Fletcher postponed her upcoming tour after being diagnosed with Lyme disease.
'Invisible Beauty': Model Bethann Hardison tackles racism in fashion industry
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Invisible Beauty': Model Bethann Hardison tackles racism in fashion industry
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Bethann Hardison, the subject of the documentary "Invisible Beauty," in theaters Friday, discusses her advocacy for Black models and other models of color in the fashion industry. It premieres in theaters Friday.
*NSYNC to release song 'Better Place' for 'Trolls Band Together'
Music // 2 hours ago
*NSYNC to release song 'Better Place' for 'Trolls Band Together'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- *NSYNC teased "Better Place," its first song in 20 years, in the new "Trolls Band Together" trailer following its reunion at the MTV VMAs.
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- John J. York -- who has played Mac Scorpio on General Hospital since the early 1990s -- is taking a break from the daytime soap opera to focus on his health.
Adam Sandler announces 25-city comedy tour
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Adam Sandler announces 25-city comedy tour
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler has announced plans for a 25-city North American comedy tour this fall.
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Movies // 6 hours ago
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Director, co-writer and star of "Outlaw Johnny Black" Michael Jai White discusses the message he hopes audiences receive from his western, in theaters Friday.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 14: Emma Kenney, Larry Brown
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 14: Emma Kenney, Larry Brown
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Actor Emma Kenney turns 23 and NBA legend Larry Brown turns 83, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 14.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet photographed together at U.S. Open
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet photographed together at U.S. Open
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement