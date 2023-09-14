1 of 5 | Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- DC has released a first full trailer for the movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The studio shared a preview of the film Thursday featuring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Advertisement

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a sequel to the 2018 film Aquaman. Momoa plays Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, a half-human, half-Atlantean superhero based on the DC Comics character.

The trailer opens with Aquaman (Momoa) embracing his duties as a husband and father while also ruling as the new King of Atlantis.

The character must team up with his half-brother and nemesis, Orm (Wilson), to take on Black Manta (Abdul-Mateen), a pirate seeking revenge for the death of his father in the first film.

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force," an official synopsis reads.

Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman also star.

DC released a teaser trailer for the film on Monday that shows Black Manta vow to kill Aquaman.

The tide is turning. #Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - Only in theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/n77J2QDx8l— Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) September 14, 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and directed by James Wan. The film opens in theaters Dec. 20.

