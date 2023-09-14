Trending
Sept. 14, 2023 / 12:04 PM

'Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' trailer: Wes Anderson brings Roald Dahl story to life

By Annie Martin
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Henry Sugar in the short film "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Benedict Cumberbatch plays Henry Sugar in the short film "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the short film Thursday featuring Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is based on a short story from the Roald Dahl collection The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More. The adaptation is written, directed and produced by Wes Anderson.

The film follows "a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling," according to an official synopsis.

Cumberbatch plays Henry Sugar, with Ralph Fiennes as Dahl, Dev Patel as Dr. Chatterjee, Ben Kingsley as Imdad Khan, Rupert Friend as Claud and Richard Ayoade as Dr. Marshall.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar premiered at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month.

The film will open in select theaters Sept. 20 and start streaming Sept. 27 on Netflix.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is Anderson's second release of 2023, following the feature film Asteroid City, which opened in June.

