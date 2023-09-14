Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 14, 2023 / 10:05 AM

Fletcher postpones tour, shares Lyme disease diagnosis

By Annie Martin
Fletcher postponed her upcoming tour after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Fletcher postponed her upcoming tour after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Fletcher has postponed her upcoming tour due to health issues.

The 29-year-old singer said in a post Wednesday that she was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease and will be taking time off "to rest, heal, and take care of my voice and body."

Advertisement

"i started to become increasingly ill over the last couple years and just kept pushing even though i knew there was something deeper going on. for the last few months i've been receiving treatments, following doctor's orders and doing my best to learn more about this invisible illness," Fletcher wrote.

"Lyme has affected me in a variety of ways and while it has not only taken a tremendous toll on my physical body, it has also caused concern for my voice as well. this has worn on my soul in a way that's hard to even put words to as singing is the thing i love most in this world and my voice is my vessel for expression," she said.

Fletcher was to kick off her Girls of My Dreams tour of Europe, Australia and New Zealand in October but will postpone the tour to 2024. She also canceled her appearance at Corona Capital festival in Mexico City in November.

Advertisement

"you all know how much i love performing and seeing you on the road and i'm truly heartbroken to let you down. i debated on whether or not i wanted to speak about this publicly, but i've always let you into my world through the good, the bad and the ugly and i didn't want to stop sharing with you now," the singer said.

"unfortunately, touring & singing every night just isn't something my body is capable of in this moment and i want to show up for you all 100% and give you the best show that i know that i have in my and one that you deserve," she added.

Singer Lauv and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause showed their support for Fletcher in the comments.

"Sending lots and lots of love Cari," Lauv wrote, addressing Fletcher by her first name.

"So sorry you are dealing with this," Stause said. "Glad you are able to take some time off to feel better."

Fletcher released her debut album, Girl of My Dreams, in September 2022.

Read More

Latest Headlines

*NSYNC to release song 'Better Place' for 'Trolls Band Together'
Music // 1 hour ago
*NSYNC to release song 'Better Place' for 'Trolls Band Together'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- *NSYNC teased "Better Place," its first song in 20 years, in the new "Trolls Band Together" trailer following its reunion at the MTV VMAs.
Aespa goes sci-fi in 'Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)' music video teaser
Music // 20 hours ago
Aespa goes sci-fi in 'Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)' music video teaser
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a preview of its video for "Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)," a song for "iScreaM."
Olivia Rodrigo to launch 'Guts' world tour in 2024
Music // 23 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo to launch 'Guts' world tour in 2024
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo will perform across North America and Europe on her "Guts" world tour in 2024.
Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together perform at MTV VMAs
Music // 23 hours ago
Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together perform at MTV VMAs
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids performed "S-Class" at the MTV Video Music Awards, while TXT took to the stage with "Back for More" featuring Anitta.
MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift wins four awards, including 'Video of the Year'
Music // 1 day ago
MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift wins four awards, including 'Video of the Year'
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards celebrated Tuesday night in New Jersey with host Nicki Minaj, a big *NSYNC reunion and four wins for Taylor Swift, including Video of the Year.
BTS member V shares moody 'Blue' music video
Music // 1 day ago
BTS member V shares moody 'Blue' music video
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star V released a music video for "Blue," a song from his solo album "Layover."
George Strait announces 2024 tour with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
Music // 1 day ago
George Strait announces 2024 tour with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- George Strait will perform on a new stadium tour featuring Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.
MTV VMAs: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 1 day ago
MTV VMAs: How to watch, what to expect
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The MTV Music Video Awards will take place Tuesday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Aerosmith postpones shows after Steven Tyler injures voice
Music // 1 day ago
Aerosmith postpones shows after Steven Tyler injures voice
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Aerosmith rescheduled several dates of its "Peace Out" farewell tour after Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage.
Talking Heads reunite for 'Stop Making Sense' re-release at TIFF
Music // 2 days ago
Talking Heads reunite for 'Stop Making Sense' re-release at TIFF
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Looking back at the 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense brought some harmony to the members of Talking Heads, who have been estranged since their 1991 breakup.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet photographed together at U.S. Open
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet photographed together at U.S. Open
'Ready to Love: Make a Move' spinoff coming to OWN
'Ready to Love: Make a Move' spinoff coming to OWN
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement