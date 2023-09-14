Fletcher postpones tour, shares Lyme disease diagnosis

Fletcher postponed her upcoming tour after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Fletcher has postponed her upcoming tour due to health issues. The 29-year-old singer said in a post Wednesday that she was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease and will be taking time off "to rest, heal, and take care of my voice and body." Advertisement

"i started to become increasingly ill over the last couple years and just kept pushing even though i knew there was something deeper going on. for the last few months i've been receiving treatments, following doctor's orders and doing my best to learn more about this invisible illness," Fletcher wrote.

"Lyme has affected me in a variety of ways and while it has not only taken a tremendous toll on my physical body, it has also caused concern for my voice as well. this has worn on my soul in a way that's hard to even put words to as singing is the thing i love most in this world and my voice is my vessel for expression," she said.

Fletcher was to kick off her Girls of My Dreams tour of Europe, Australia and New Zealand in October but will postpone the tour to 2024. She also canceled her appearance at Corona Capital festival in Mexico City in November.

"you all know how much i love performing and seeing you on the road and i'm truly heartbroken to let you down. i debated on whether or not i wanted to speak about this publicly, but i've always let you into my world through the good, the bad and the ugly and i didn't want to stop sharing with you now," the singer said.

"unfortunately, touring & singing every night just isn't something my body is capable of in this moment and i want to show up for you all 100% and give you the best show that i know that i have in my and one that you deserve," she added.

Singer Lauv and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause showed their support for Fletcher in the comments.

"Sending lots and lots of love Cari," Lauv wrote, addressing Fletcher by her first name.

"So sorry you are dealing with this," Stause said. "Glad you are able to take some time off to feel better."

Fletcher released her debut album, Girl of My Dreams, in September 2022.