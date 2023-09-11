Trending
Sept. 11, 2023 / 8:53 AM

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' teaser: Black Manta vows to kill Aquaman

By Annie Martin
Jason Momoa reprises Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Jason Momoa reprises Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- DC is giving a glimpse of the new film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Monday featuring Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a sequel to the 2018 film Aquaman, which is based on the DC Comics character. Momoa plays Aquaman, a half-human, half-Atlantean superhero who is capable of swimming at supersonic speeds and commanding aquatic life.

The new film follows Aquaman (Momoa) as he protects Atlantis from David Kane (Abdul-Mateen), aka Black Manta, a pirate seeking revenge for the death of his father in the first movie.

The teaser trailer shows Black Manta vow to kill Aquaman and "destroy everything he holds dear."

Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman also star.

DC will release a full trailer Thursday.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and directed by James Wan.

The film opens in theaters Dec. 20 after being delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other setbacks.

Jason Momoa's career: epic action roles and red carpets

Jason Momoa (C), a cast member in "Conan the Barbarian," attends the premiere of the film with his girlfriend at the time, actress Lisa Bonet (R), and her daughter with Lenny Kravitz, actress Zoe Kravitz, at the Regal Theatre in Los Angeles on August 11, 2011. Bonet and Momoa have two children together, daughter Lola Iolani and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

