1 of 5 | Olivia Rodrigo released her second studio album, "Guts," and lyric videos for the songs. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo is back with new music. The 20-year-old singer and actress released her second studio album, Guts, on Friday. Advertisement

Rodrigo celebrated the release in handwritten note on Instagram, telling fans she feels "so many feelings."

"I feel excited, nervous, proud, but mostly I feel so grateful. I feel grateful for everyone on my team who believes in me & supports me so unwaveringly. I feel grateful for my collaborator Dan who pushes me & inspired me and without whom this album wouldn't have been possible," the star wrote, referencing producer Dan Nigro.

"And lastly, I feel so immensely grateful for everyone who has so generously supported me over the past few years," she added. "Thank you to everyone who has listened and streamed and been sooo kind. I owe so much to you guys & I really hope you dig these new songs. Lots & lots of love 4ever & ever!!"

Guts features the singles "Vampire," "Bad Idea Right?," "Get Him Back!" and nine other songs: "All-American Bitch," "Lacy," "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl," "Making the Bed," "Logical," "Love is Embarrassing," "The Grudge," "Pretty Isn't Pretty" and "Teenage Dream."

Guts is Rodrigo's follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut album, Sour, released in May 2021.

Rodrigo is nominated for five awards at the MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.